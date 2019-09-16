The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum dedicated its building as The Kesling Building in honor of Dr. Peter C. and Charlene J. Kesling, who first opened it in 1994 to house their auto collection.
LaPorte County purchased the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte in 2006 to house the collection of the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum, as well as selected vintage cars and aircrafts from the Keslings.
The museum displays period rooms, vintage sports equipment, a recreated block of Main Street with exhibits, an exhibit about notorious serial killer Belle Guinness and more than 850 weapons.
Through Oct. 8, the museum is exhibiting the artwork of LaPorte County artist Roland Hockett, who is displaying about 30 pieces.
"They include multimedia, copper work, paintings, and sketches, both framed and unframed. Roland Hockett’s works have been installed in the Florida Supreme Court, the Panama City Florida International Airport, and the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica," the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum said in a news release. "He has produced works for many collections in the United States and abroad. Hockett’s 16 foot sculpture ‘New Liberty III’ was accepted for installation in the Canary Islands of Spain; however, the tragic events of September 11, 2001, in New York City changed the plans for the sculpture, and, instead, it remained in Florida."
A 1956 graduate of LaPorte High School, Hockett taught at his alma mater after earning a Master of Fine Arts degree from Indiana University. He went on to teach as an art professor at Gulf Coast College in Panama City, Florida and has worked as an artist for more than 60 years.
The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call 219-324-6767, visit laportecountyhistory.org or find the LaPorte County Historical Society on Facebook.