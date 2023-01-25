LaPorte County Historical Society Museum displaying artifacts

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is now displaying artifacts more prominently for the public to view.

"Several artifacts within the museum's collection have been moved to their new home on the Art Gallery Wall," Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "Large stone signs of the Higday building and Dr. S. B. Collins building have now been moved to the art gallery wall to allow visitors to view them more clearly. Previously, the stone signs were hidden behind cases."

Visitors can come to learn more about local history from the selection of historic artifacts from LaPorte County.

"Icarus, a large sculpture created by Roland Hockett, was also moved to its new home and is now situated in the middle of the art gallery wall," she said. "Come on down to the museum to see these artifacts in their new forever home."

The three-story museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 in LaPorte also displays collections of antique cars, vintage firearms and local athletics memorabilia. Points of interest include fossils, an early electric car prototype and a miniature chapel crafted by a World War II veteran who promised to give something back to the community if he survived the Battle of the Bulge. It draws many visitors who are morbidly curious about the Belle Gunness exhibit that recreates the farm of the infamous serial killer who lured many victims to LaPorte County with her lonely-hearts newspaper ads.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or visit laportecountyhistory.org.