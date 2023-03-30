The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is rolling out a new promotion and gearing up for events next month.

The historical museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 in LaPorte is testing out a Two for Tuesday deal. It's a buy one admission, get one free every Tuesday starting in April.

"Two can visit the Museum for the price of one," LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "This promotion includes the public and Historical Society Members."

The museum also will host Spring Artisan Fair and Plow Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

"The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be hosting its annual Spring Artisan Fair. Over 25 artisans will be at the Museum selling their unique pieces," she said. "Admission to the museum will be by donation that day. You don’t want to miss this fantastic assortment of goods made by local artisans."

The LaPorte County Draft Horse Association also will showcase historic agricultural practices during Plow Day just outside the museum that Sunday.

The three-story museum also includes many permanent exhibits like a collection of vintage cars, an early electric car prototype, period rooms depicting daily life in LaPorte over the decades, an antique weapons collection and a replica of serial killer Belle Gunness's farm, where the lonely-hearts killer lured suitors to their deaths.

"Come see the field between the Museum and the Door Prairie barn plowed the old-fashioned way," Jackson said.