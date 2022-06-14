LaPorte County Historical Society Museum named an official Indiana Lincoln Highway Control Station

The Lincoln Highway was America's first intercontinental highway, stretching 3,000 miles from New York City to San Francisco.

Dedicated in 1913, the historic highway sliced through Northwest Indiana, following modern-day U.S. 30 from the Illinois state line to Valparaiso and Route 2 from Valpo through LaPorte to Rolling Prairie, when it picked up to take U.S. Route 20 to South Bend.

A memorial to the pioneering highway just went up at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite 1, in LaPorte.

The three-story museum dedicated to preserving LaPorte County history was designated an official Indiana Lincoln Highway Control Station.

"The Lincoln Highway Association visited the Museum today to present a banner to the La Porte County Historical Society Museum, designating it the fifth control station for the Lincoln Highway in Indiana," Interim Museum Director Danielle Adams said. "The Lincoln Highway was the first coast-to-coast paved highway and was completed in 1914. It was named for President Abraham Lincoln decades after his death".

LaPorte County had a special connection to the highway.

"We are one of the only counties in the country with sections of both the original 1914 highway route and the 1928 route," Adams said. "LaPorte was also the birthplace of Anita King, famous silent film star and the first woman to drive across the country on the Lincoln Highway. The 1914 route went right through the middle of La Porte, giving Lincolnway its name. The 1928 route ran near Highway 30 and Hanna. The original control station was located near the LaPorte County Courthouse."

People can stop by the museum to see a marker for the 1928 route and learn more about the historic Lincoln Highway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.