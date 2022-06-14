LaPorte County Historical Society Museum named an official Indiana Lincoln Highway Control Station

State Rep. Jim Pressel, members of the Lincoln Highway Association, LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody and LaPorte County Historical Society President Bruce Johnson gather at the LaPorte County Historical Museum.
Provided
Interim Museum Director Danielle Adams and La Porte County Historical Society President Bruce Johnson pose by a Lincoln Highway historical marker.
The Lincoln Highway was America's first intercontinental highway, stretching 3,000 miles from New York City to San Francisco.
Dedicated in 1913, the historic highway sliced through Northwest Indiana, following modern-day U.S. 30 from the Illinois state line to Valparaiso and Route 2 from Valpo through LaPorte to Rolling Prairie, when it picked up to take U.S. Route 20 to South Bend.
A memorial to the pioneering highway just went up at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite 1, in LaPorte.
The three-story museum dedicated to preserving LaPorte County history was designated an official Indiana Lincoln Highway Control Station.
"The Lincoln Highway Association visited the Museum today to present a banner to the La Porte County Historical Society Museum, designating it the fifth control station for the Lincoln Highway in Indiana," Interim Museum Director Danielle Adams said. "The Lincoln Highway was the first coast-to-coast paved highway and was completed in 1914. It was named for President Abraham Lincoln decades after his death".
LaPorte County had a special connection to the highway.
"We are one of the only counties in the country with sections of both the original 1914 highway route and the 1928 route," Adams said. "LaPorte was also the birthplace of Anita King, famous silent film star and the first woman to drive across the country on the Lincoln Highway. The 1914 route went right through the middle of La Porte, giving Lincolnway its name. The 1928 route ran near Highway 30 and Hanna. The original control station was located near the LaPorte County Courthouse."
People can stop by the museum to see a marker for the 1928 route and learn more about the historic Lincoln Highway.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cakes, Basecamp Fitness, Northwest Health doctor's office opening; Fresh to Order closed
Coming soon
Closer to customers
'A lot of visibility'
Closed
Coming soon
Now open
First Indiana location
Under renovation
Closed
Closed
Available for rent
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
State Rep. Jim Pressel, members of the Lincoln Highway Association, LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody and LaPorte County Historical Society President Bruce Johnson gather at the LaPorte County Historical Museum.