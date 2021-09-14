 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LaPorte County Historical Society Museum reopens after roof work
urgent

LaPorte County Historical Society Museum reopens after roof work

LaPorte County Historical Society Museum reopens after roof work

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum in LaPorte contains an exhibit on Belle Gunness, considered one of Indiana's most prolific murderers.

 Doug Ross, File, The Times

The LaPorte County Historical Museum reopened to the public Tuesday after being closed because of renovations to the roof.

The three-story local history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte completed the first phase of the public and is welcoming back visitors.

"Be sure to stop by and see the photos submitted for the 'Livin' the Lake Life' in La Porte County Photo Contest and our new hospitals of La Porte exhibit," Assistant Director Danielle Adams said. "Thank you so much for your continued patience as we complete our building renovations."

The museum resumed its normal hours of operation of 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Visitors can see a number of exhibits including of vintage cars, historical firearms and notorious serial killer Belle Gunness, who lured men to her farm with lonely-hearts newspaper ads before disappearing. One can see exhibits about the Washington Park Zoo, the history of computers and the 4-H.

The LaPorte County History Museum displays prehistoric bones, ancient relics, vintage farm equipment, model trains, a DeLorean and an experimental electric car from the 1970s. It also has period rooms that illustrate what it was like to live in LaPorte during different historical periods, decorated in the style of the times.

For more information, call 219-324-6767, email research@laportecountyhistory.org or visit laportecountyhistory.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis to star alongside Idris Elba in Luther movie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts