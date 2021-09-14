LaPorte County Historical Society Museum reopens after roof work

The LaPorte County Historical Museum reopened to the public Tuesday after being closed because of renovations to the roof.

The three-story local history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte completed the first phase of the public and is welcoming back visitors.

"Be sure to stop by and see the photos submitted for the 'Livin' the Lake Life' in La Porte County Photo Contest and our new hospitals of La Porte exhibit," Assistant Director Danielle Adams said. "Thank you so much for your continued patience as we complete our building renovations."

The museum resumed its normal hours of operation of 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Visitors can see a number of exhibits including of vintage cars, historical firearms and notorious serial killer Belle Gunness, who lured men to her farm with lonely-hearts newspaper ads before disappearing. One can see exhibits about the Washington Park Zoo, the history of computers and the 4-H.