LaPorte County Historical Society Museum reopens, offers half-price memberships

"If there are special circumstances that make the wearing of a mask difficult, or if these restrictions should interfere with the public’s enjoyment of their visit, the Historical Society recommends postponing the visit until the time when the restrictions can be eased," the LaPorte Historical Society said in a news release. "All visitors will be required to complete screening questions for each member in their party. Visitors will be required to call ahead if there are more than five persons in their party. The LaPorte County Historical Society appreciates the public’s cooperation in this matter, and is looking forward to serving the public again."