LaPorte County Historical Society Museum reopens, offers half-price memberships

LAPORTE – The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum has reopened and it's offering half-off memberships for the rest of the year.
The local history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte reopened earlier this month, with added precautions in order to protect museum staff, volunteers and the public.
Gloves and hand sanitizer is being made available to the public. Visitors must wear masks for the entire duration of their visit.
"If there are special circumstances that make the wearing of a mask difficult, or if these restrictions should interfere with the public’s enjoyment of their visit, the Historical Society recommends postponing the visit until the time when the restrictions can be eased," the LaPorte Historical Society said in a news release. "All visitors will be required to complete screening questions for each member in their party. Visitors will be required to call ahead if there are more than five persons in their party. The LaPorte County Historical Society appreciates the public’s cooperation in this matter, and is looking forward to serving the public again."
Anyone interested in using the Fern Eddy Schultz Research Library or donating items should call 219-324-6767 to schedule an appointment.
Membership fees have been reduced to start at $7.50 for the remainder of the year and support the nonprofit museum, one of the largest county museums in the state. Benefits include free admission to the museum and its events, and the quarterly newsletter "The Oldletter."
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until further notice.
For more information, email info@laportecountyhistory.org or call 219-324-6767.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!