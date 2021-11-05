 Skip to main content
LaPorte County Historical Society Museum reopens
urgent

LaPorte County Historical Society Museum reopens

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum reopened after extensive renovation to the roof.

The three-story local history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte has a number of public exhibits, including on local serial killer Belle Gunness, vintage cars, historic guns and LaPorte High School Slicers baseball.

"Thank you for your patience as we accomplished a lot during our closure," the museum said in a press release. "This month at the museum, we're celebrating LaPorte High School alumnus Isamu Noguchi, accomplished Japanese-American artist and furniture designer. Our 1950's room has been refreshed with pieces designed by Noguchi. We are also hosting the Indiana Historical Society's traveling exhibit 'Be Heard: Asian Experiences in Indiana' this month." 

On Nov. 13, the museum will host a membership drive titled "Belle, Bruce, and Bill." Historical Society President and County Historian Bruce R. Johnson and Senior Judge William J. Boklund will give talks at 2 and 7 p.m. that day looking at the legend of Gunness, believed to have killed between 14 and 40 men she lured to her farm with lonelyhearts newspaper ads.

The LaPorte County History Museum displays prehistoric bones, vintage farm equipment, model train and a DeLorean. It also has period rooms that illustrate what it was like to live in LaPorte Country during different eras.

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or email info@laportecountyhistory.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

