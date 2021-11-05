LaPorte County Historical Society Museum reopens

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum reopened after extensive renovation to the roof.

The three-story local history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte has a number of public exhibits, including on local serial killer Belle Gunness, vintage cars, historic guns and LaPorte High School Slicers baseball.

"Thank you for your patience as we accomplished a lot during our closure," the museum said in a press release. "This month at the museum, we're celebrating LaPorte High School alumnus Isamu Noguchi, accomplished Japanese-American artist and furniture designer. Our 1950's room has been refreshed with pieces designed by Noguchi. We are also hosting the Indiana Historical Society's traveling exhibit 'Be Heard: Asian Experiences in Indiana' this month."

On Nov. 13, the museum will host a membership drive titled "Belle, Bruce, and Bill." Historical Society President and County Historian Bruce R. Johnson and Senior Judge William J. Boklund will give talks at 2 and 7 p.m. that day looking at the legend of Gunness, believed to have killed between 14 and 40 men she lured to her farm with lonelyhearts newspaper ads.