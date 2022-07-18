LaPorte County Historical Society Museum revs up for car show, names new director

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is revving up for its 14th annual Old Car Show.

Vintage, historical, lovingly restored and just plain old cars will roll into the parking lot outside the history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23.

It costs $15 to enter the car show, which includes museum entry and a chance to win awards. Visitors over 18 get in for $3 while it's free for kids under 18.

"We look forward to seeing you all at this fantastic event," Assistant Museum Director Savannah Jackson said.

The LaPorte County Historical Museum recently named Jackson as the new assistant museum director. The LaPorte native graduated from Saint Mary's College and is pursuing a master's degree in history from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

"Currently, her favorite items in the museum are the collection of medical bottles and the ornate letter openers, both located on the first floor," said Danielle Adams, the previous assistant museum director who is now serving as director.

The Union Mills native graduated from DePauw University and is pursuing a master's degree in museum studies from Johns Hopkins University. Adams said her favorite item in the museum is Hank, the bartender at the Long Branch Saloon bar downstairs.

The three-story LaPorte County Historical Society Museum chronicles LaPorte County history, showcasing collections of period decor, vintage cars, antique firearms and artifacts belongingly to the infamous serial killer Belle Gunness.