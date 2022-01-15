LaPorte County Historical Society Museum seeks photos of Geise Church

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is seeking photos of the Geise Church.

The three-story local history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte wants to exhibit photos of the church, a miniature New England-style church Otto Giese made that's long been displayed at the museum.

Giese crafted the mechanical church after promising God during the Battle of the Bulge that he would do something special if he came home safely from World War II. It's been a Christmas tradition to see it since he gave it to the museum in 1978.

"We are currently on a mission to collect photos of the Geise Church through the decades," Assistant Director Danielle Adams said. "If you have photos of yourself or family members in front of the Geise Church, we would love to have a copy for the Museum."

People can scan and email photos to the museum or arrange to drop them off. Email assistantdirector@laportecountyhistory.org to submit photos or arrange an appointment.