LaPorte County Historical Society Museum to host artisan fair

Artisans and artists will hawk their wares at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum in LaPorte.

The local history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Ste. 1 in LaPorte will host an artisan fair from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

More than 20 artisans will sell a range of artwork and homemade goods.

"Beth Zimmerman will be painting a landscape scene live at her booth," LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Assistant Director Danielle Adams said. "Artisans are bringing garden decor, vintage bird feeders, jewelry, ceramics, chocolates, succulents, wreaths, pewter art and much more. You don’t want to miss this fantastic assortment of goods made by local artisans."

Admission to the museum will be free that day.

"The Pioneer Land Spinners will be back and selling items made from their spun fibers," Adams said. "We have several talented illustrators and painters in attendance as well, including the Land of the Lakes Art Alliance and the Michigan City Art League."

Attendees also can witness vintage agricultural practices just outside the museum.

"The LaPorte County Draft Horse Association will also be putting on their annual Plow Day that day," she said. "Come see the field between the Museum and the Door Prairie barn plowed the old-fashioned way."

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or visit laportecountyhistory.org.

