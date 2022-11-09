LaPorte County Historical Society Museum to host Michigan City Art League exhibit, Veterans Day event, .

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is going to exhibit the work of the Michigan City Art League and host a Veterans Day event.

The museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 in LaPorte is celebrating 90 years of the Michigan City Art League.

"A new exhibit was created to celebrate 90 years of the Michigan City Art League," Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "Pieces of artwork donated from the Michigan City Art League are on display at the museum in the art gallery for visitors to enjoy."

The Michigan City Art League was established back in 1932 to offer the community affordable art classes. The group creates opportunities for members to display their work to the public.

"The organization consists of many popular local artists, as well as beginning artists wanting to learn more about a variety of mediums, including oil, water and acrylic painting," Michigan City Art League President Kadie O'Connor said.

The Museum also will host a Veterans Day Program at 2 p.m. Saturday.

"Rich Mrozinski will be unveiling two plank owner plaques from the USS Indianapolis and the Hoosier Boat," Jackson said. "Speeches from Rich and other Vets will be part of the program."

Veterans and active military get free admission all day if they show a military ID, DD-214, Indiana Veterans Card or some other proof of service.

The three-story history museum is home to many other exhibits, including about serial killer Belle Gunness, vintage cars, an experimental electric car and antique weapons.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or laportecountyhistory.org.