 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

LaPorte County Historical Society Museum to host Pioneer Land Spinners and Bridal Tours this weekend

  • 0
LaPorte County History Museum to host Pioneer Land Spinners and Bridal Tours this weekend

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

People will get a chance to see Pioneer Land spinners and vintage wedding dresses at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum this weekend.

The local history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte also will be debuting a new exhibit about women's suffrage.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, spinners from Pioneer Land at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds will be on hand to do demonstrations at the museum. It's an 1800s village with a log cabin, blacksmith shop, quilter's cabin, antique barn, general store  and one-room school that teaches people about what life was like when LaPorte County was first settled.

"The spinners from Pioneer Land will be spinning yarn from natural fibers at the museum," assistant director Danielle Adams said. "These talented artisans usually spin in a barn at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds, so it is a special opportunity to see them here. Come learn more about how pioneers made their textiles from these knowledgeable women."

Adams will offer a bridal tour for her wedding dress weekends project. She will show visitors around historic exhibits like the mid-century living room in her grandmother's wedding gown, which was worn by Judy Helt during her 1962 marriage to Joseph Adams.

People are also reading…

The museum also will debut Indiana Historical Society's traveling exhibit “Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana,” which opens Friday and runs March 25.

"Stop by to learn about Indiana's role in securing women's suffrage," Adams said. "You can also learn about La Porte County suffragette Naomi Anderson."

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or visit laportecountyhistory.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MASH and Star Trek actress Sally Kellerman dies aged 84 after battle with dementia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts