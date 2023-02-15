The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum will screen a documentary film about the celebrated war correspondent Ernie Pyle, who kept the homefront informed about the average soldier's plight on the front line during World War II.

"G. I. Joe: The Ernie Pyle Story" will be played on a loop all day at the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 on Saturday.

"This documentary tells the story of World War II while using Ernie Pyle's articles starting from the bombing in London in 1939 to the end of the war in the Pacific in 1945," Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said.

The museum is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Pyle's career in journalism. He originally started working at the LaPorte Weekly Herald in 1923.

He went on to write a national aviation column for the Washington Daily News and win a Pulitzer Prize writing about infantrymen in Europe and the Pacific theater, captivating the public with folksy human interest stories about daily life. The roving correspondent was killed by a sniper during the Battle of Okinawa in Japan in 1945.

"Stop by to watch this film and look at the Ernie Pyle exhibit at the museum," Jackson said.

The museum is also celebrating Black History Month in February. People can learn more about significant African-American figures in LaPorte County history like Naomi Anderson, Hazel Harrison and Dr. William Morgan Wesley.

"Come in to see the Black Biographies Exhibit and learn about the many prominent black men and women that have made LaPorte County what it is today," Jackson said.

People can also see the newly remodeled gift shop.

"We have items for everyone to enjoy," she said. "Historians, car enthusiasts, and more can find interesting items here at the gift shop. We even have a section dedicated to children's items."