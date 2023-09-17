The LaPorte County Historical Society, which celebrated its 117th anniversary this year, is showing an exhibit about its current home.

For the last three decades, the local history society has operated a museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 in LaPorte. The Kesling Building opened as the Door Prairie Museum 30 years ago.

"This September marks the 30th Anniversary of the Kesling Building," Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "Join us for the whole month of September to celebrate the 30 Years of the building. Learn more about the history of this building."

Veterans can see the exhibit for free on Tuesday. The museum is having a free day for veterans in honor of Air Force Founding Day. They just have to bring a form of ID such as a Veterans Affairs Card, DD-214 or a Driver's License with a Veterans ID.

The exhibit will explain the history of how the dentist and car enthusiastic Dr. Peter Kesling opened the Door Prairie Auto Museum, which displayed a wide array of vintage and odd cars. He later donated the museum to the LaPorte County Historical Society, which was looking for more space after long being based in the basement of the Carnegie Library and then the LaPorte County Courthouse.

It reopened in its current location in 2006. Among other historical artifacts, visitors can see the Kesling automotive collection that includes a DeLorean like in "Back to the Future," a Tucker Jeff Bridges drove in the Francis Ford Coppola film "Tucker: A Man and his Dream" and an experimental electric vehicle from the 1970s.

For more information, visit laportecountyhistory.org.