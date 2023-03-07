The LaPorte County History Museum is displaying a special exhibit.

The exhibition at the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 is exhibiting information about 15 notable women from LaPorte County.

"Come to the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum to see the Women's History Month Exhibit," Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "Learn about the many prominent women that have made LaPorte County what it is today. Stop by during the month of March to see this exhibit."

The museum also will post information about Women's History Month every Thursday in March.

It also will host a Spring Artisan Fair and Plow Day on April 16.

More than 25 artisans will display and sell their wares from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the annual Spring Artisan Fair.

"Admission to the museum will be by donation that day. You don’t want to miss this fantastic assortment of goods made by local artisans," Jackson said. "Tune in every week on our Facebook page to see sneak peeaks of the artisans that will be at the Spring Artisan Fair."

People can also get an up-close look at the historic way farmers used to till the land before industrialization.

"The LaPorte County Draft Horse Association will also be putting on their annual Plow Day that day," Jackson said. "Come see the field between the museum and the Door Prairie barn plowed the old-fashioned way."

For more information, visit laportecountyhistory.org.