LaPorte County native pens fantasy western novels

A LaPorte County native penned a trio of fantasy westerns novels.

Daniel J. Gyure, who hails from Hanna, wrote the books "Landlords," "February Faces" and "The Savages of Swansong."

"The series follows Latham Cole, a western wizard from a bygone land, on his quest to kill The Man of Many Names," Gyure said. "In 'Landlords,' Latham Cole fights to stay one step ahead of the Weyrd, a calamitous entity slowly eating the worlds he’s left behind. His travels bring him to the small mountain town of Achilles Roost, a sad burg that has a Landlord problem—both the ancient birdgod waging war on the citizens below, and the new mayor who’s taken to calling himself a god."

The series continues to "February Faces."

"The Weyrd finally catches up to Latham. It can’t decide exactly where to put his boots as it transports him between multiple worlds at a moment’s notice," Gyure said. "But there is something more sinister at work as a monstrous parasite begins to spread between the different realms. A sickness that may not have a cure."

Gyure spent nine years writing the trilogy. It concludes in "The Savages of Swansong."

"Latham’s endless search has finally come to an end. He has reached Swansong City, a haven for refugees and reprobates seeking haven from the Weyrd—and the kingdom of The Man of Many Names," he said. "But the tyrant is clever and tricksome, and before long has the entire city hot on Latham’s bootheels. Latham will have to confront an endless parade of bounty hunters, maniacs, and desperate men before he can come face to face with the man he swore to kill."

Gyure started writing at the age of 14. He lived in a small town in LaPorte County until the age of 19, when he moved to Los Angeles to study writing in college. He now calls Indianapolis home.

“I’ve been creating stories since I was a kid, first with action figures, and then playing out epic dramas in my backyard and the fields surrounding Hanna," he said. "I decided to start writing them down, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

