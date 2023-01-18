 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra to perform with orchestra and wind ensemble

The LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra is pictured during a past Holiday at the Pops concert.

 Provided

The LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra will perform with the LaPorte High School Orchestra and LaPorte High School Wind Ensemble next month.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

The symphony will perform the second subscription concert of its 50th anniversary season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the LaPorte High School Performing Arts Center at 602 F St. It's the symphony's first-ever performance there.

LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra Music Director Dr. Carolyn Watson will direct the concert that will include Rossini's Overture to The Barber of Seville and Nielsen's "Seven Dances" from Aladdin in the first half.

The symphony will be joined in the second half by the LaPorte High School Orchestra under the direction of Elizabeth Craven and the LPHS Wind Ensemble under the direction of Joseph Clark. LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster, Tamara Stojanovic will perform as the evening's soloist.

The second half will include performances of Berlioz's Hungarian March, Ruo'a Folk Songs for Orchestra and Sibelius's Finlandia.

People also can take part in an Instrument Petting Zoo from 6. to 6:45 p.m. in the lobby.

The evening's sponsors include Timothy and Anne Walsh, American Licorice Company, Unity Foundation of LaPorte County and Quinlan & Fabish. Ongoing supporters include the Indiana Arts Commission, South Shore Arts, What's New LaPorte, The Beacher and WIMS AM 1420, 95.1 FM, 106.7 FM, 96.7 The Eagle, Rock 106.5 and Art on the Air WVLP 103.1 Radio.

Tickets are $22 for adults or $20 for seniors 60 and older.

Tickets can be purchased at lcso.net or at Roxy Music in LaPorte.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

