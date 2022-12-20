 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra to perform with Texas Tenors and the Purdue Varsity Glee Club

The LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra is pictured during a past Holiday at the Pops concert.

 Provided

The Texas Tenors and the Purdue Varsity Glee Club will perform with the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra to close out its 50th anniversary season next spring.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge St. in LaPorte. Purdue's Varsity Glee Club will share the stage for the first half of the show. The orchestra will play with the Texas Tenors during the second half.

“We are hoping for a sell-out concert,” LCSO Executive Director Tim King said.

Dr. Charles and Rita Hagenow and Purdue Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the concert, which features a performance from the touring Texas Tenors. The singing group amassed a half million followers on social media and 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

They've appeared on "America's Got Talent" and a PBS Special. The Texas Tenors also have performed more than 1,400 times with symphonies and at performing arts centers, festivals and corporate events.

The Purdue Varsity Glee Club nearly sold out their last show with the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra. It will play several musical selections both with and without the symphony under the direction of William Griffel.

“I anticipate those tickets will go quickly. Our music director, Dr. Carolyn Watson, will be conducting both guest performers along with the LCSO. This should be a fantastic finale to our 50th Anniversary Season,” King said.

For more information, call 219-362-9020, email executive@lcso.net or visit lcso.net.

