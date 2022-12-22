Last minute gift idea for that special poker player in your life

Snow flakes are flying in the Midwest, the perfect time for thoughts of cards flying at the annual World Series of Poker in Las Vegas and checking air fares for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the richest, most prestigious and longest-running poker series.

The 54th annual tournament, recognized globally as the world championship of professional poker, will be held May 30 through July 18, 2023. The announcement came from Ty Stewart, World Series of Poker senior vice-president and executive director.

“The historic debut of the WSOP on the Las Vegas Strip delivered in a big way, and we’re excited to announce our summer 2023 dates in time for the holidays,” Stewart said. “Poker players and fans can now officially mark their calendars and maybe even book their loved ones or themselves a trip to the WSOP as a holiday gift.”

The WSOP was held on the Strip for the first time ever in 2022. Paris Las Vegas hosted the event for 197,626 entrants from more than 100 countries with a record $347.9-million total prize pool.

The 2023 edition will take place at the same location in time for its rebranding as Horseshoe Las Vegas, building upon the legacy of Caesars Entertainment’s WSOP. The very first World Series was held at Benny Binion’s original Horseshoe in downtown Las Vegas in 1970.

Headlining the schedule will be the $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, best known as the Main Event.

The 2022 Main Event was the second-largest field in the history of live poker with 8,663 entrants and a $80,782,475 prize pool.

Although the complete schedule of events will not be announced until next year, we do know the flagship opening tournament is being billed as “Mystery Millions”. A $1,000 buy-in will get you in to the no-limit hold’em tournament, which features mystery bonuses from $10,000 to $1-million for each “knockout” and a $1-million guaranteed first prize.

Held for the first time in 2022 as a mystery bounty event, the tournament attracted 14,112 entries.

“With more than six months to go from the start of the next WSOP, you can already feel the anticipation building at our resorts,” said Jason Gregorec, senior vice president and general manager of Paris/Horseshoe Las Vegas.

“The tournament delivered unforgettable moments during its debut on The Strip, and we’re excited to welcome back poker’s premier event of the year. We can’t wait to see the first WSOP Main Event champion crowned at the new Horseshoe Las Vegas.”

Reduced room rates are already available across Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas resorts during the 2023 WSOP. Visit caesars.com and use the special advanced booking code “WSOP23”. A complete list of the properties can be found on the reservations page.

Please visit www.wsop.com for updates regarding the entire gold bracelet schedule as they are made available.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: The upcoming weekend entertainment line-up at Rocks Lounge features April’s Reign with a rock n roll theme on Friday, followed by Smolen and Friends on Saturday. The shows start at 9 p.m. Sunday’s spotlight will be on The Hipposonics for a 3 p.m. Christmas Day performance.

Coming up New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31, a “Blazing Hot Seats” promotion exclusively for Boyd Rewards players in the Sapphire and higher tier level will be conducted from 1 to 5 p.m. During that four-hour time period, 30 winners will be randomly selected among guests playing a slot machine with their card properly inserted to win $250 in Boyd Play.

FOUR WINDS: Looking ahead, visit any one of the Four Winds Casino locations to ring in the New Year with three unique celebrations. The $30,000 New Year’s Eve Cash promotion will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, from Noon to 6 p.m., followed by the $35,000 New Year Money Mania promotion on Sunday, Jan. 1, from 1 to 3 a.m., and the $50,000 New Year, New Cash promotion on Sunday, Jan. 1, from 2 to 8 p.m. All times are Eastern Standard. There will be loads of drawings for more than $115,000 in cash prizes. W Club player’s club members receive one free daily entry for the drawings through Jan. 1 by swiping their card at a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds Casino destination. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.

HORSESHOE: Get ready for the big New Year’s Eve Cash Countdown promotion which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31. Earn entries playing slots and table games every day this month right up to 11:30 p.m. on the day of the drawings. Starting at Noon and continuing until Midnight, $2,023 in cash will be awarded every 30 minutes to a Caesars Rewards member guest.

HARD ROCK: The complimentary Yuletide entertainment will be headlined this holiday weekend on Hard Rock Café Stage by 9 p.m. performances by Serendipity on Friday and Keith Jackson on Saturday. Council Oak Bar Stage features Ivy Ford on Friday and Vino Louden on Saturday. The shows start at 8 p.m.

HARRAHS JOLIET: The “Holiday “Hot Seats” promotions for Caesars Rewards players will be held Friday (Dec. 23). Guests may activate their tier-based entries from 3 to 7:55 p.m. Drawings will take place every 30 minutes from 4. to 8 p.m. Every guest who is actively playing a slot machine with their players card properly inserted is eligible to win $250 in free casino play. Winners will be awarded at the machine by a member of the Prize Team.

The “Snowball Fight Mystery Reward Credit Multiplier” is set for Saturday (Dec. 24). The earning period is 7 a.m. to 6:59 a.m., and the activation time frame 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Swipe your players card at a promotional kiosk to reveal up to a 100-times Reward Credit multiplier for your play

Finally, on a personal note, this columnist wishes everyone the joy and peace of this holiday season and a very Merry and Blessed Christmas.