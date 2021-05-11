Late world-renowned architect Helmut Jahn designed landmarks in Northwest Indiana, including the Michigan City Public Library

Employees of the Michigan City Public Library are mourning the death of the world-renowned German-American architect Helmut Jahn, who died at the age of 81 in a bicycle crash in Illinois over the weekend.
"We are saddened here by the tragic news of the passing of Helmut Jahn. Our hearts go out to Mr. Jahn's family and friends," Michigan City Public Library Director Don Glossinger said. "We are left with a piece of his genius. The Michigan City Public Library building is not only high functioning as a library but also it is a work of art that will stand and be appreciated for generations to come."
Jahn designed many high-profile buildings, such as One Liberty Place in Philadelphia, the Sony Center on the Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, and the Suvarnabhumi Airport, an international airport in Bangkok. In Chicago, he designed the James R. Thompson Center, the O'Hare 'L' Station and United Airlines Terminal 1 at O'Hare Airport, the Xerox Center, One South Wacker Chicago, the Chicago Board of Trade addition, Citigroup Center, 120 North LaSalle, IIT Student Housing, Margot and Harold Schiff Residences, 600 North Fairbanks, and the South Campus Chiller Plant and the Joe and Rika Mansueto Library at the University of Chicago.
He also designed several buildings in neighboring Northwest Indiana, including the La Lumiere Gymnasium in LaPorte, the De La Garza Career Center in East Chicago and the Horizon Bank headquarters in Michigan City.
The 35,000-square-foot library at 4th and Franklin streets in downtown Michigan City was one of the first buildings Jahn ever designed. He started the project in 1974 when he was working for the architecture firm C.F. Murphy, which he would later buy and renamed Jahn Architects.
"Carter Manny, a renowned architect on the staff of C.F. Murphy at the time, was a Michigan City native, and he brought Helmut Jahn into our world," Glossinger said. "Quite a stroke of luck."
The glassy building with a sawtoothed roof is oriented toward an exterior landscaped courtyard with a sculpture by sculptor Thomas Scarff. The design won a number of awards, including from the Illinois Council of the American Institute of Architects, the Chicago Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and the American Institute of Steel Construction, Inc.
"It's a beautiful place to work and it works well as a library," Glossinger said. "It's nice to be able to look at something like this every day and the courtyard where the magnolia tree blossoms. It's a joy to be here."
The Art Institute of Chicago has bussed students to Michigan City for tours. People have come from all over the country to see and photograph the landmark building.
It's currently undergoing a renovation project that should last another few months.
"The building is open and receives a tremendous amount of natural light. It is easy to work with because of a lack of obstructions such as permanent interior walls," Glossinger said. "Therefore, we can keep the building relevant by making needed changes and adding new elements of color and design. Thanks to Dan Pohrte and Tiffany Nash of Product Architecture of Chicago, this we have done in the past four years in our three-phase renovation project. The building continues to look ultra-modern and beautiful, even after being open for 44 years."