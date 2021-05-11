Late world-renowned architect Helmut Jahn designed landmarks in Northwest Indiana, including the Michigan City Public Library

The 35,000-square-foot library at 4th and Franklin streets in downtown Michigan City was one of the first buildings Jahn ever designed. He started the project in 1974 when he was working for the architecture firm C.F. Murphy, which he would later buy and renamed Jahn Architects.

"Carter Manny, a renowned architect on the staff of C.F. Murphy at the time, was a Michigan City native, and he brought Helmut Jahn into our world," Glossinger said. "Quite a stroke of luck."

The glassy building with a sawtoothed roof is oriented toward an exterior landscaped courtyard with a sculpture by sculptor Thomas Scarff. The design won a number of awards, including from the Illinois Council of the American Institute of Architects, the Chicago Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and the American Institute of Steel Construction, Inc.

"It's a beautiful place to work and it works well as a library," Glossinger said. "It's nice to be able to look at something like this every day and the courtyard where the magnolia tree blossoms. It's a joy to be here."

The Art Institute of Chicago has bussed students to Michigan City for tours. People have come from all over the country to see and photograph the landmark building.