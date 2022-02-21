LatinXAmerican exhibition coming to Lubeznik Center for the Arts

The "LatinXAmerican" spring exhibit opens soon at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City as part of an ongoing effort to make the work of Latinx artists more visible.

The group exhibition features the work of nearly 30 Latinx artists. It includes photography, painting, sculpture, installation, video and textiles.

On loan from the DePaul Art Museum in Chicago, the exhibit "explores the shifting and, at times, contradictory social, cultural, political and artistic identities between Latinx artists of different circumstances and generations."

It will run from March 4 through June 11 at the art center at 101 W. 2nd St. between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront.

The Lubeznik will exhibit the art work of artists Alberto Aguilar, Tanya Aguiñiga, Candida Alvarez, Alfredo Antonio Martinez, Enrique Chagoya, Karen Dana Cohen, Nicolás de Jesús, Claudio Dicochea, Salvador Dominguez, Ester Hernandez, Benito Huerta, Alejandro Jimenez-Flores, Salvador Jimenez-Flores, Rodrigo Lara, Melissa Leandro, José Lerma, Nicole Marroquin, Marisa Moran Jahn, Vik Muniz, Errol Ortiz, Gala Porras-Kim, Edra Soto, Vincent Valdez, Derek Webster and Mario Ybarra Jr.

Muniz for instance will display mixed-media work he created with unconventional materials like paper from magazines and tabloids.

“When people look at my images, I don’t want them to see the things that are represented," he said. "I prefer that they see how one thing can represent another.”

The exhibit is part of an ongoing initiative by the DePaul Art Museum to raise the profile of Latinx artists, as Hispanics account for 18% of the U.S. population but only 2.8% of artists displayed at major U.S. art museums, according to a 2018 study. The touring group show was funded in part by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

An opening reception will take place 5-8 p.m. March 4.

Lubeznik Exhibition Director Lora Fosberg will give a curator gallery talk at 11:30 a.m. March 12.

Family Day, which includes a free tour, snacks and art-making activities for kids and their parents, will occur 1-3 p.m. April 23.

Free gallery tours in English and Spanish can be arranged at any time by emailing jbloch@lubeznikcenter.org.

For more information, visit LubeznikCenter.org.

