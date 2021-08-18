Learn how to fuse glass at a Chesterton Art Center class this weekend

People can learn how to fuse glass to create various artworks, plates and garden stakes in the Duneland this weekend.
The Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton will host a warm glass fusing class from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Local artist Mindy Milan will teach the one-session class, which costs $45 for members and $55 for non-members. A $10 fee must be paid for materials to the instructor at the beginning of the class.
"Students will be able to create jewelry-size pieces, small plates, garden stakes, and other items utilizing several glass forming techniques," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Watch some glass melt in the kiln, and learn about the forms, colors and processes of fusing glass. A great gift-making process."
Starting next month, instructor Dave Lasayko will teach a printing cyanotypes class at the Chesterton Art Center.
"The cyanotype, invented in 1842 by Sir John Herschel, is one of the oldest photographic processes. In many ways, cyanotype is an ideal entry into the world of alternative photographic processes," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "In this four-week class, participants will learn to make cyanotypes from either traditional or digital negatives. In the latter case, participants will send digital files of black and white photos to the instructor ahead of time for printing. Students may also bring in flowers, leaves or other found objects if they so choose. Participants will also be able to explore the toning of cyanotypes to give hues other than the basic blue."
The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. for four Mondays between Sept. 13 and Oct. 4. Tuition is $180 for non-members and $160 for members with a $15 supply fee.
Students can wear masks at Chesterton Art Center classes but they are not required. During the pandemic, the art center has been sanitizing its classrooms, practicing social distancing and making hand sanitizer available.
To register, find the Chesterton Art Center on Eventbrite or stop in.
For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.