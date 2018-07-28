Learn how to sketch urban settings at Michigan City art class

Learn to draw urban settings, starting with downtown Michigan City, at an upcoming art class.
The Michigan City Art League, a community group that has taught visual arts lessons to the Michigan City and greater LaPorte County communities since 1932, invited Matt Kubik to host an Urban Sketching Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at the FADA Studio at 617 Franklin Street in Michigan City.
Kubik is an architect, Purdue University Professor Emeritus and artist known for sketching urban landscapes of Rome.
"The workshop will concentrate on learning sketching skills, using some tools of sketching and finally on site drawing of buildings in the downtown Michigan City area," the Michigan City Art League said in a news release. "Come and learn from a great teacher and artist."
The workshop will cost $30, which must be paid by check or cash by the beginning of class.
Anyone interested is encouraged to register in advance, because the space is limited to 10 to 12 participants.
To register or for more information, contact Sue Hughes at shughes04@comcast.net or 219.379.7865.