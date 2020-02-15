Lecture to cover 'A Brief History of Undergarments'

A lecture in Will County will cover the the evolution of undergarments and history of unmentionables.

As a Valentine's Day program, the Forest Preserve District of Will County will host "What’s Under There?: A ‘Brief’ History of Undergarments” between 2 and 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Isle a la Cache Museum at 501 E. Romeo Road/135th St. in Romeoville.

“So, it turns out there’s a long and fascinating history of undergarments,” said Sara Russell, an interpretive naturalist at the museum. “You can find banded wrappings around women’s torsos in ancient Greece, and Egyptian pharaohs wore something that looked a little like diapers around their waists. And the loincloth is found all over the world. Historians originally thought bras were a 20th-century invention, but much to archaeologists surprise, four medieval bras were found beneath 15th-century floorboards in Austria.”

The talk will largely concern the 18th century and women's briefs.

“People might be shocked to learn that women’s underwear as we know it today – close fitting briefs – didn’t generally exist until the 1930s," she said. "Eighteenth century women would have found them a burden. Imagine trying to use an outhouse or chamber pot with layers of long skirts ... and dealing with briefs on top of it. They just went without.”