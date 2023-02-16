Diana Ross, the legendary singer and The Supremes frontwoman Billboard named the Female Entertainer of the Century in the 20th century, is coming to Hard Rock Live.

Ross, who's had countless hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I'm Still Waiting," and "Where did our Love Go," will perform at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue on Friday, May 5. The doors open at 7 p.m.

"Diana Ross defines an icon. A national treasure with a magnificent legacy that has changed the course of music history and popular culture," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Ms. Ross is a creator of life, an alchemist of an unprecedented career that has made her the most successful recording artist and entertainer of all time."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Ross has received prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. and received The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ross recently released the Grammy-nominated album "Thank You" in 2021. She headlined the world's biggest music festival Glastonbury in 2022, setting a record with 3.1 million television viewers in the United Kingdom.

The singer won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for her performance of Billie Holiday in the classic film "Lady Sings the Blues." She won a Tony Award for her Broadway show "An Evening with Diana Ross."

She's garnered many other awards and accolades.

"Always in pursuit of new levels of excellence and becoming the best of the best, no one has done it better than Diana Ross," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets start at $90.50 for the 21+ show at the casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave. just off Interstate 80/94 in Gary.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.