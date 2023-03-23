Back in 1974, I would ride my Schwinn Sting-Ray bike over a six block radius on the South Side of Highland, delivering the (then) afternoon copies of The Times daily newspaper with an old fashioned transistor radio strapped to the handle bars alongside the big canvas bags that carried the headlines of the day. One of the biggest hits playing as I tossed newspapers onto porches was "Long Tall Glasses" by pop singer Leo Sayer.

I didn't really understand the lyrics about dancing like Fred Astaire, caviar and long tall glasses with wine up to "y'are." I did love the whimsical and upbeat groove of the song. Flash forward five decades. I had the opportunity last week to ask Leo Sayer about the song as we spoke about his upcoming 50th Anniversary Tour, his first U.S.tour in 30 years.

"Well, 'y'are' rhymed with caviar," he explained with a laugh. "('Long Tall Glasses') was actually inspired by my first tour of America and the success experienced when I came over," said the British-born and bred singer/songwriter. "Only instead of being a singer, the (character) of the song was a dancer." The song, he explained, was about shedding one's self-doubt ( "You know I can't dance...") and followed by the joy of self-discovery ("of course I can dance, I know I can dance"), and realizing success brings rewards ("ham, turkey, caviar and long tall glasses with wine up to y'are").

Although the 50th Anniversary Tour officially kicks off in the Fall, Sayer is presently in the U.S. for a series of three pre-tour "warm up" shows, including one Friday (3/25) at The Arcada (105 E. Main St.) in St. Charles, Illinois. Showtime: 8:30 p.m.

Along with a song or two from Sayer's latest studio release, "Northern Songs," his 2022 album of creatively re-invented Beatles songs, audiences will hear career-spanning songs, including his U.S. radio hits "More Than I Can Say," "When I Need You," "Long Tall Glasses," "How Much Love," "Thunder in My Heart, " "Easy To Love" and the Grammy-winning “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing.”

Sayer's career was launched in the United Kingdom during the early 1970s with the help of The Who's vocalist Roger Daltrey, who lent Sayer his then new home studio to record his album. "It was a bit of a pinch me moment as you can imagine," recalled Sayer. "Roger was already a huge star and here I was in his home making my first record "Silverbird."

Things got better. Daltrey took a liking to young Leo's songs and recorded a few himself for his first solo project away from The Who, including Sayer's "Giving It All Away," which became a huge U.K. hit. Soon after, Sayer became a top act on both sides of the Atlantic during the 1970s and early 1980s. "That's the song that started it all for me, so you better believe I'll be doing that one in the live show," said Sayer.

So, is this tour aimed at being Sayer's "swan song" so to speak, a final romp around the globe before settling into retirement? "Not at all," Sayer said. "I'm in great shape and honestly, I feel my best work is still ahead of me. There are lots of things I still want to accomplish." At 74 years of age, Sayer is back to prove once again, he can still "dance." More: leosayer.com.

NWI animals get help from rock stars

Humane Society of Northwest Indiana's annual "PET ROCK" happens Saturday at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road in Hobart, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and music starting around 5:45 p.m. A cash bar and food options are available. Tickets are $30 and available at the door. Tickets: humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org.

"This is our single biggest fundraising event each year," said Executive Director Freida White of Humane Society Northwest Indiana (6100 Melton Road) in Gary. Regional party rock band, Mr. Funnyman, headline the night. Kicking things off at 5:45 p.m. is veteran NWI entertainer Quentin Flagg doing a set of nostalgic '50s and '60s covers.

In full disclosure, I have personally produced "PET ROCK" on behalf of the Gary-based animal shelter for several years. It is named in honor of the many "rockers" who have long supported the event."PET ROCK" came about because of the opportunities I have had over my 40-plus year career in the music business to discover how many celebrities share in my passion to help animals.

Those celebrities supported my effort via donations of signed memorabilia auctioned off. This year's auction features an autographed Taylor Swift guitar, plus items signed by such stars as Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Ellish, Meatloaf, Paul Rodgers, Ted Nugent, Foghat, Jason Bonham, Shania Twain, Michael Schenker, Blues Traveler, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull, Dave Davies of The Kinks, and numerous others. Along with celebrity items are dozens of non-music treasures: a big screen smart TV, watches, kayak lessons, concert tickets and tables of gift baskets.

MUSIC NOTES

• The second monthly "Songwriter's Night Showcase" series is tonight from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart (facebook.com/mobaygrille). Performing will be Ted Spaniak, Billy Klein and Joshua Rocha, along with an unplugged set by NWI rock band, Gerhart. "Songwriter's Night" is hosted the fourth Thursday of each month by musician Danny Lemmo. Songwriters interested in scheduling a future showcase set should contact Lemmon at dannylemmonmusic.com.

• Free music happens every weekend at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. On Friday, the Hard Rock Cafe Stage features Led Zeppelin tribute, Kashmir, followed on Saturday by 1980s hits courtesy of The Breakfast Club. Music starts at 9 p.m. both nights.

Catch live blues at Council Oak Bar Stage across the casino. Larry Taylor brings his raucous band, The Soul Blues Healers on Friday, and on Saturday hear the harmonic-driven blues of Chicago's Mississippi Heat, featuring Pierre Lacocque. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• New country comes tonight at Hobart Art Theater with a 7 p.m. performance by Allie Colleen, the daughter of Garth Brooks. Colleen is generating a buzz with her hit single, "Halos And Horns" (co-produced by Lee Brice and Jerrod Nieman), and her debut album, "Stones." Tickets: $20.

Heavy rockers, FOZZY, headline Friday with special guests, Seventh Day Summer and The Nocturnal Affair. Showtime: 6:45 p.m. Tickets: $20. Country music returns Saturday with an 8 p.m. tribute to Kenny Chesney called "Kenny Live." Tickets: $15 advance/$20 at door. More: brickartlive.com.

• Strings Beyond Description performs tonight from 9 to 11 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Saturday features rock band Gerhart at 9 p.m. Finnigans hosts "Open Stage Nights" at 9 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesdays. Fridays are "Karaoke Night". More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Tonight is " Karaoke Night" (8-11 p.m.) at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Friday finds covers band, Smarty Pants, followed on Saturday by the blues rock of Head Honchos. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" from 7-10 p.m. features special guest Nick Moss. Next Wednesday's acoustic night features Jeff Massey from 5:30-8:30 p.m.. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Acoustic Sharks is on tap for tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Country band Hoosier Ditty hits stage Friday at 8:30 p.m., followed Saturday by rockers Hessville Star. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Celebrate Elton John's 76th birthday with tribute artist, Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats this Saturday at The Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana Ave.) in downtown Valparaiso. I caught the band's performance last year and must say, they do rock the house in a fashion that does ol' Elton proud. More: eltonjeff.com. Showtime: 8 p.m. Tickets: $40-$80.

• Queensryche guitarist and co-founder Michael Wilton guests on Tuesday's Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," to discuss the group's live shows March 29 in Fort Wayne (The Clyde Theater) and March 31 in Chicago (Concord Music Hall), which support their new album "Digital Noise Alliance." Stream live at: lakeshorepublicradio.org.