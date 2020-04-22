Lester Holt starts show for children about the coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the NBC “Nightly News” inaugural kids edition, Sadie of Morristown, New Jersey, posed the question that everyone wishes had an answer.

"When is coronavirus going to end? she said.

After a test run last week, NBC's Lester Holt on Tuesday started a twice-weekly newscast that he hopes can ease some of the mystery and worry for young people about a pandemic that's kept them out of school and many of their parents at home.

Posted Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, the program will run between six to 10 minutes and be available on NBC's YouTube channel and other digital platforms.

NBC's medical correspondent, Dr. John Torres, gamely took a whack at Sadie's question, saying experts hoped that within a couple of months, and with adherence to medical advice, she might be able to begin going outside and playing with friends again.

“It's healthy to have someone who will talk to them in as plain a language as possible and really walk them through what we know and what the coping techniques are for all of us,” Holt said.

One of the “Nightly News” producers, Bradd Jaffy, came up with the idea a couple of weeks ago and it was quickly put into motion, he said.