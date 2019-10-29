Lewis Black to rage at Four Winds Casino

Apoplectic comedian Lewis Black, known for his appearances on "The Daily Show" and stand-up sets on Comedy Central, will bring his irate ranting act to the Four Winds New Buffalo casino next March.
The Grammy Award-winning comedian will make a stop on his "It Gets Better Every Day" tour at the Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road at 9 p.m. Eastern on March 13.
"Lewis Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor, and author," Four Winds said in a press release. "Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City."
Black has done "Back in Black" segments on "The Daily Show" since Craig Kilborn was the host. He was the voice of anger in the Pixar film "Inside Out," has written books like "Nothing's Sacred" and hosted the Comedy Central show "Lewis Black's Root of All Evil."
He's also a prolific comedian who's known for his belligerent style.
"Since 2014 Lewis Black has done over 400 live streaming shows, called 'The Rant is Due,' at the end of each of his standup performances," Four Winds said in the press release. "Adding his own unique style, Lewis delivers audience-written rants which have been submitted from the fans at his show and throughout the world. With so much to get off their chests, people use Lewis’ platform to rant about what’s on their minds."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Eastern Friday. They range from $45 to $65 and can be purchased at fourwindscasino.com.