Light displays add joy to the season

Beautiful lights and animated displays are found in many places during the holiday season.

Families and groups of friends often will gather together to visit a colorful, whimsical display or prepare to drive through a lavishly decorated pathway to view holiday decor.

Throughout the Region and Chicagoland there are assorted light displays to enjoy.

One of the newest displays in the area is the Magic of Lights, presented by the LaPorte County Fairgrounds and Event Center and FunGuys LLC.

“LaPorte County Fairgrounds and Events Center is at a whole new beginning and our goal is to bring major events and family experiences to the community, beginning with this partnership with FunGuys LLC on Magic of Lights,” said Suzi Carpenter, business and events director at Fairgrounds Management and Events Corp., LaPorte County Fairgrounds and Events Center.

The event, which is being presented for the first time, will feature a drive-thru experience of more than a million lights and colorful holiday scenes.

Carpenter said organizers want to bring “joy, excitement and holiday memories for families and friends and the entire community that will last a lifetime. It’s an experience meant to be shared."