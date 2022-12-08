Lighting up the Night: Amaze Light Festival debuts in Tinley Park

During the holidays, festive fans usually look for colorful, lighted displays to enjoy.

The newest attraction featuring lights recently opened in Tinley Park.

The Amaze Light Festival is currently running at Odyssey Fun World, 19111 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. The attraction features an immersive storybook experience, various themed lands, food and other attractions.

“This is the second year of Amaze Light Festival and it’s the first year in Tinley Park,” said Courtney Kotloski, director of communications for the festival. The fest has also expanded to New York, she said.

Amaze Light Festival was first held in Rosemont last year. Kotloski said the idea for the light festival came from a storybook concept.

“The message we’re trying to get across is it’s a full immersive storybook experience. There are also live singers and dancers who perform a 14 minute dance show,” Kotloski said.

The storybook features characters Zing and Sparky who take guests on an adventure through different themed lands, including an area highlighting sweets.

Kotloski said the storybook is available on site at the attraction and can also be downloaded.

Among displays seen at the attraction are twinkling lights galore; large teddy bears; light tunnels; a colorful lit up land of sweets and candy; rides on The Arctic Express; a slide; a massive snowman; food; a holiday market; and more. Areas such as The Whimsical Forest, Land of Sweets and the North Pole are featured. Guests may also purchase a VIP option for additional add-on experiences and high-end food.

There’s also a Toyporium on the premises for children to make and purchase toys. Photo opportunities are many while visiting the attraction.

The experience, Kotloski said, is “larger than life.”

“It’s something to do that puts you in the spirit,” she said, adding it’s an attraction for all ages. “And it’s a lot more than just a walk-through.”

For more information on ticket prices, times and more, visit AmazeLightFestival.com.