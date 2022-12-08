 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Lighting up the Night: Amaze Light Festival debuts in Tinley Park

  • 0

During the holidays, festive fans usually look for colorful, lighted displays to enjoy.

The newest attraction featuring lights recently opened in Tinley Park.

The Amaze Light Festival is currently running at Odyssey Fun World, 19111 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. The attraction features an immersive storybook experience, various themed lands, food and other attractions.

You can again find Santa atop Santa's Mountain at the "A Christmas Story" Comes Home exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center.

“This is the second year of Amaze Light Festival and it’s the first year in Tinley Park,” said Courtney Kotloski, director of communications for the festival. The fest has also expanded to New York, she said.

Amaze Light Festival was first held in Rosemont last year. Kotloski said the idea for the light festival came from a storybook concept.

“The message we’re trying to get across is it’s a full immersive storybook experience. There are also live singers and dancers who perform a 14 minute dance show,” Kotloski said.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The storybook features characters Zing and Sparky who take guests on an adventure through different themed lands, including an area highlighting sweets.

Kotloski said the storybook is available on site at the attraction and can also be downloaded.

Among displays seen at the attraction are twinkling lights galore; large teddy bears; light tunnels; a colorful lit up land of sweets and candy; rides on The Arctic Express; a slide; a massive snowman; food; a holiday market; and more. Areas such as The Whimsical Forest, Land of Sweets and the North Pole are featured. Guests may also purchase a VIP option for additional add-on experiences and high-end food.

There’s also a Toyporium on the premises for children to make and purchase toys. Photo opportunities are many while visiting the attraction.

The experience, Kotloski said, is “larger than life.”

“It’s something to do that puts you in the spirit,” she said, adding it’s an attraction for all ages. “And it’s a lot more than just a walk-through.”

For more information on ticket prices, times and more, visit AmazeLightFestival.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry has 'no early memories' of Princess Diana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts