Lightning Bug Music Festival returns after hiatus

The Lightning Bug Music Festival plans to return to Valparaiso this fall with the tagline "remember who the heck you really are" after a hiatus of a few years.

The music festival will take place Sept. 9 and 10 at Sunset Hill Farm at 775 Meridian Road just north of Valparaiso.

The lineup features Railroad Earth, Ghost Light, The Lil Smokies, Lindsay Lou, Cedric Burnside, Duane Betts, Charlie Parr, Holly Bowling, Mikela Davis and Southern Star, Cordovas, Marcus Rezak's Led is Dead, Old Pup, Pajamas and River Spell. More artists will be announced later.

"The festival is back with a new team," organizer Bridget McPhee said. "Lightning Bug Music Festival is now a two-day, multi-stage music festival featuring iconic headlining acts like Railroad Earth and Grammy award-winning artist Cedric Burnside, as well as some of the biggest up-and-coming artists across Americana, folk and bluegrass, from across the United States."

The Lightning Bug Music Festival takes place at a 200-acre county park with an amphitheater. The outdoor venue lends itself to lounging and camping.

"The festival will also feature local food trucks, breweries and shop vendors, as well as unique on-site experiences each night to provide festival-goers additional entertainment," she said.

Tickets are now on sale.

"We currently have early bird two-day tickets on sale for $125, with the option to add car camping for $75 or RV camping for $249," McPhee said. "Guests will also have the option at time of purchase to make a donation to Backline, a non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources."

For more information or tickets, visit lightningbugmusicfestival.com.

