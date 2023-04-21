The popular rapper Lil Wayne will headline Festival of the Lakes this year in a ticketed show, potentially ushering in a new era for the summer festival in Hammond.

Weezy will take the stage at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake on Saturday, July 15, typically one of the biggest nights at the six-day-long festival that features live music, a carnival and other festivities. The highly influential hip hop artist is known for hits like "6 Foot 7 Foot," "Lollipop" and "A Milli."

"Sammy Hagar and the Circle was a huge act but this may be the biggest act we've ever had," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "Some say he's the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of rapping. I expect this may be the biggest attendance we've ever had at Festival of the Lakes."

Brothers Osbourne, Stone Temple Pilots and Luis "El Flaco" Angel also will headline the summer festival at Wolf Lake that runs July 12-15 this year.

Typically, the concerts have all been free in the past with tickets only for the VIP section close to the stage. This time, Hammond will require tickets to get in and is charging $125 for the first batch of tickets.

"Last year, Rick Ross drew 22,000 people," McDermott said. "We thought that was too many and could potentially be dangerous. So we're going to ticket to restrict access this year."

McDermott said the crowds caused a variety of safety concerns, especially after concert-goers were trampled at a Travis Scott concert in Houston.

"With that many people, it would be hard for paramedics to get in if someone had a heart attack," he said. "It could be dangerous."

Hammond will give out 2,000 tickets for free to city residents. They can keep them or sell them but it's only two per household.

Then Hammond will sell $125 seat gold section tickets closer to the stage.

"Lil Wayne tickets were $200 the last time he played Chicago so this is nearly half that," McDermott said. "We're still keeping it accessible."

Hammond sold 500 tickets within hours of the announcement.

Once gold tickets sell out, Hammond will sell tickets to a silver section farther from the stage. It may also make more free general admission tickets available but there is no guarantee of that.

Hammond plans to restrict attendance to about 15,000.

"We draw heavily from Chicago, especially the far South Side," McDermott said. "We expect a lot of demand for this."

Festival of the Lakes may start charging admission more in the future so that it can bring in bigger, newer acts, McDermott said.

"A lot of our acts were at the height of their popularity 10 or 15 years ago," he said. "That's when they were playing the United Center or bigger venues. But you can't bring in someone like a Lil Wayne for a free outdoor show and break even. The math just doesn't work. This is what we have to do to get it to the next level."

Charging admission could bring in more popular and contemporary musicians, he said.

"There's no reason this couldn't be like Lollapalooza," he said.

For more information or tickets, visit www.festivalofthelakes.com.

PHOTOS: Hammond Public Library grand reopening