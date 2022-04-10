Limp Bizkit to play Hard Rock Casino

A year after headlining Hammond's Festival of the Lakes and then playing Lollapalooza in Chicago, Limp Bizkit is returning to the Region.
The rap-rock band that was commercially popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana at 5400 West 29th Avenue in Gary.
Limp Bizkit, one of the biggest nu metal acts that defined that era of heavy metal revival, is stopping by the new Hard Rock Live venue as part of its Limp Bizkit Still Sucks tour.
Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK are opening the 21+ show.
Founded in Jacksonville, Florida, the band is helmed by singer Fred Durst, DJ Lethal from House of Pain of "Jump Around" fame and guitarist Wes Borland, who is known for his elaborate outfits, face paint, masks and technical virtuosity that had him named one of Total Guitarist's Top 100 Guitarists of All Time.
The band has sold more than 40 million records and been nominated for three Grammys, though it has been critically maligned in some quarters and is considered a polarizing act. For instance a character in the recently released "Sonic 2" jokes that another character is as "useless as a Limp Bizkit backstage pass."
The band's angry lyrics, genre fusion and sonic experimentation have generated some acclaim, including Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.
Limp Bizkit is particularly known for its "Significant Others" and "Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water" albums. Its hits include "Nookie," "Break Stuff" and "Rollin'," the music video for which featured comedian Ben Stiller and the band playing atop the World Trade Center in New York City.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: El Salto, Buona Beef, Billco Barbershop, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses opening; Italian restaurant closing
Coming soon
El Salto, the longtime Region institution, is coming next to Cedar Lake.
The popular Mexican restaurant chain, which has locations in Munster, Schererville, Hobart, Valparaiso, Chesterton and Portage, signed a lease to open a sit-down restaurant in the rapidly growing south Lake County lake town. It's taking over the space previously occupied by 41 Pizzeria & Pub at 13019 Wicker Ave., in the same building as Banter Floors.
The sit-down family-dining eatery known for its fajitas, enchiladas, chimichangas and guacamole will include a patio for enjoying margaritas and fresh Mexican cuisine outdoors.
Originally founded by the Mendoza family in Valparaiso, the family-owned El Salto serves up authentic Mexican cuisine such as Bistek El Salto, Pollo Ixtapa, Tacos Jalisco, Camarones A La Diabla, Tortas Ahogadas, Molcajete, Alambre and Carne Asada. It's known for a fun and festive atmosphere with flowing libations.
Joseph S. Pete
Starting construction soon
El Salto plans to start construction on its new restaurant in the next few months.
“This will be an excellent location to add to the El Salto portfolio. It is strategically located to capture both the Cedar Lake and St. John residents. With the continued residential boom of this area, the local community will now have a great Mexican dining option," said Latitude Commercial's Brett McDermott, who represented both the tenants the landlord.
For more information, visit
elsaltorestaurant.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Reopen
Gary native William Coker, a longtime business owner, reopened Billco Barbershop at 2448 Broadway in Gary after an extensive renovation that gave it a more sleek, stylish, modern look.
The barbershop first opened in Gary in 1994. It employs both barbers and stylists, offering hair care and full beard treatment that includes shampoo, oil treatment, beard enhancement and blowout.
It celebrated a grand reopening last week after remodeling that includes luxurious barber chairs, hardwood floors, a faux fireplace and an eye-catching ceiling with honeycomb lighting.
"I just want to show my appreciation to a community that continues to show its love and support of the Billco brand," Coker said. "Our customers deserve the best, and that's exactly what we're going to give them."
Billco Barbershop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit
www.billco.timetrade.com, call 219-886-1483, email billcobarbershop@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
National Vision, the nation’s second largest optical retailer, opened a new America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses in Portage.
The new store is located at 5938 U.S. 6 in the Portage Commons retail center in Portage. It offers contact lenses, accessories and designer eyeglass frames, including two pairs of eyeglasses for $69.95.
An optometrist at the neighboring eye care practice, Doctors Exchange of Indiana, provides eye exams.
National Vision Holdings operates more than 1,200 stores under the America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers and Vista Opticals brands. It has a footprint in 44 states and Puerto Rico, including in Walmart and Fred Meyer stores.
Forbes magazine named it a best employer for women, veterans and diversity last year.
Locally, the America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses eyecare chain also has locations in Schererville, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Calumet City and Homewood.
The Portage location is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 219-706-6211 or visit
americasbest.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
A developer is building a new BP gas station and convenience store on Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland.
Highland Chief Building Inspector Ken Mika said it would consist of a 3,600-square-foot gas station and minimart with eight fueling islands. It's located on the northeast corner of Indianapolis Boulevard and Hart Road, across the street from Riviera Maya Taco & Tequila Bar and just south of Cask N Cellar Liquors.
The developer is building out a stormwater detention area and leaving part of the site as open space.
"The rear of the property borders the Spring Street ditch where a considerable ditch maintenance easement exists prohibiting anything from being built on it," Mika said.
Joseph S. Pete
Relocating
Taverna Tonelli, an upscale Italian restaurant in downtown Michigan City, closed after losing its lease, but plans to return at a new location that has yet to be announced.
"Taverna Tonelli is no longer in business at 521 Franklin St. in Michigan City as we could not come to terms with the new landlord," the restaurant posted online. "We miss all of our loyal and wonderful customers and look forward to seeing everyone at a new location for our next rendition … updates to follow."
The trattoria served up traditional Italian cuisine like eggplant Parmesan, butternut squash ravioli, lasagna, veal, grilled calimari and Zuppa di Pesce in an intimate, rustic setting. It also had a bar with classy cocktails and a regional selection of wines to pair with the pasta and other Italian dishes.
For more information, follow Taverna Tonelli on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
New ownership
New ownership is taking over Lee's at Avia in Munster.
The restaurant at 8350 Hohman Ave. offered takeout of fried chicken and seafood like lake perch, frog legs, jumbo shrimp and walleye pike. It's been serving the Chicago area since 1959.
"It is with bittersweet emotions that I will be closing this chapter of my life with Lee’s at Avia and retiring today," owner Tom Bassetto posted. "I have been running Lee’s for the last 50 years, starting on the East side to Calumet City and finally to Munster, Indiana. I have met many lifelong friends and countless other good people along the way. I cannot begin to fully express my sincere gratitude for your continued support during these 50 years. Thank you for supporting me and appreciating what my dad started so many years ago. I am sure there will be some nice changes coming with the new owners, and we wish them all the best in the future. God Bless."
The long-running restaurant also offers catering.
For more information, call 219-836-2980 or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Buona Beef, the Chicagoland Italian Beef chain, is rolling out a new food truck in Illinois and Indiana.
The fast-casual restaurant that specializes in Italian beef, Italian sausage, egg and pepper Lenten sandwiches and other Chicago favorites, has 26 locations, including in Schererville, Floosmoor, Frankfort and Orland Park.
It will roll out its "Beef It Up" Truck this May to large events and private events like weddings and parties. The food truck can be reserved for group catering for gatherings of up to 1,000 people.
The family-owned restaurant was started in 1981 and remains owned by the Buonavolanto family. It's best known for its thinly sliced and slow-roasted beef that's seasoned with Italian spices, stuffed into French Rolls and then dipped into beef juices to the customer's preference.
For more information, visit
buona.com.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
