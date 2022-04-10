Limp Bizkit to play Hard Rock Casino

A year after headlining Hammond's Festival of the Lakes and then playing Lollapalooza in Chicago, Limp Bizkit is returning to the Region.

The rap-rock band that was commercially popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana at 5400 West 29th Avenue in Gary.

Limp Bizkit, one of the biggest nu metal acts that defined that era of heavy metal revival, is stopping by the new Hard Rock Live venue as part of its Limp Bizkit Still Sucks tour.

Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK are opening the 21+ show.

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida, the band is helmed by singer Fred Durst, DJ Lethal from House of Pain of "Jump Around" fame and guitarist Wes Borland, who is known for his elaborate outfits, face paint, masks and technical virtuosity that had him named one of Total Guitarist's Top 100 Guitarists of All Time.

The band has sold more than 40 million records and been nominated for three Grammys, though it has been critically maligned in some quarters and is considered a polarizing act. For instance a character in the recently released "Sonic 2" jokes that another character is as "useless as a Limp Bizkit backstage pass."

The band's angry lyrics, genre fusion and sonic experimentation have generated some acclaim, including Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

Limp Bizkit is particularly known for its "Significant Others" and "Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water" albums. Its hits include "Nookie," "Break Stuff" and "Rollin'," the music video for which featured comedian Ben Stiller and the band playing atop the World Trade Center in New York City.

Tickets are $89.50.

For more information or tickets, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment/hard-rock-live.

