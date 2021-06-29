Lindsey Buckingham to play Four Winds New Buffalo after releasing first solo album in a decade

Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham will play Four Winds New Buffalo while touring in support of his first new solo album in a decade.

After leaving Fleetwood Mac, he is releasing a self-titled LB with a single "I Don't Mind." It's his first solo release since the 2011 album "Seeds We Sow."

“‘I Don’t Mind,’ like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships," Buckingham said. “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues. It is the essence of a good long-term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

He will tour 30 cities in support of the album this fall, stopping at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo at 11111 Wilson Road just across the state line in Southwest Michigan at 9 p.m. on Sept. 4. It's his first tour since a life-saving open-heart surgery in 2019.

Buckingham has released seven studio and three live albums as a solo artist. He wrote, produced and recorded the new self-titled album in his studio in Los Angeles, playing every instrument himself.