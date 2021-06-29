 Skip to main content
Lindsey Buckingham to play Four Winds New Buffalo after releasing first solo album in a decade
Lindsey Buckingham will play Four Winds New Buffalo this fall.

 Joseph S. Pete

Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham will play Four Winds New Buffalo while touring in support of his first new solo album in a decade.

After leaving Fleetwood Mac, he is releasing a self-titled LB with a single "I Don't Mind." It's his first solo release since the 2011 album "Seeds We Sow."

“‘I Don’t Mind,’ like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships," Buckingham said. “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues. It is the essence of a good long-term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

He will tour 30 cities in support of the album this fall, stopping at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo at 11111 Wilson Road just across the state line in Southwest Michigan at 9 p.m. on Sept. 4. It's his first tour since a life-saving open-heart surgery in 2019.

Buckingham has released seven studio and three live albums as a solo artist. He wrote, produced and recorded the new self-titled album in his studio in Los Angeles, playing every instrument himself.

It will be released via vinyl, CD, digital and streaming on Sept. 17.

The new album features songs like “Power Down,” “Scream” and “Swan Song," as well as a cover of ‘60s folk group the Pozo-Seco Singers’ “Time."

“I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop,” he said. “As you age, hopefully you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there.”

Buckingham is best known for his time with Fleetwood Mac, one of the best-selling rock acts of all time. He wrote many hits including "Go Your Own Way," "Big Love" and "Tusk." He continues to collaborate with other acts such as the Killers, whose single "Caution" he appeared on earlier this year.

Tickets range from $45 to $225.

For more information or tickets, visit www.lindseybuckingham.com.

