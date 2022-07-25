Little Calumet River's Underground Railroad history highlighted

The Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project has been highlighting the waterway's history as a pathway escaped slaves took on their passage to freedom, including with a recent kayak tour.

"We conduct educational hikes and presentations, both on land and now on the water for groups and individuals," lead organizer Tom Shepherd said. "We are proud that the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project was the inspiration for the recently created African American Water Trail – the only one of its kind in the United States."

The Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project teamed up with the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association for a tour led by Professor Larry McClellan.

"Prof. McClellan gave a presentation from a canoe on the river about the Underground Railroad 'station' that existed at the spot that now is home to Chicago's Finest Marina, at roughly 134th Place and St. Lawrence Avenue in this remote corner of the city," Shepherd said. "The Ton Farm Site was recently accepted to be listed on the National Park Service's 'Network to Freedom Program,' as one of Chicago's only two sites that have achieved the distinguished designation."

It was a stop on the Underground Railroad.

"The Ton family, and other abolitionists in the Region, were instrumental in assisting 'Freedom Seekers' - escaped slaves from southern states - that came through this area on their journeys toward liberation in the northern states and Canada," Shepherd said.

Shepherd and McClellan guided about 20 kayakers from the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project and Northwest Indiana Paddling Association along the Little Calumet River last week. They launched from the Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve on the far South Side of Chicago.

"It was a perfect day for the paddle- partly cloudy, and not hot at all. Many birds flew overhead, or were atop the water on the river," Shepherd said. "We also saw a Northern water snake on a log in the river."

The nonprofit plans to expand its educational programming. It recently landed a $9,600 grant from the National Park Service to install signs and markers telling the story of the Freedom Seekers and local abolitionists.

"It is a remarkable, little-known bit of local history," Shepherd said.

For more information, visit https://paddleillinoiswatertrails.org/projects/african-american-heritage-water-trail/.