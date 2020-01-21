Little River Band to play Four Winds Casino

The Little River Band will perform in March at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, just across the state line in southwest Michigan.

The Australian rock band, which sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and had top 10 hits for a record six consecutive years, will perform at 8 p.m. Central time on Saturday, March 21.

"Little River Band was formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1975 and immediately claimed their place as one of the great vocal bands of the 1970s and 1980s," the casino said in a press release. "They had several multi-platinum albums and chart topping hits including 'Reminiscing,' 'Cool Change,' 'Lonesome Loser,' 'The Night Owls,' 'Take It Easy On Me,' 'Help Is on Its Way,' 'Happy Anniversary,' 'We Two,' 'Man On Your Mind,' 'The Other Guy,' and 'It’s A Long Way There.'"

The band – which played stadiums in the United States and headlined music festivals like Reading Music Festival in England in the 1970s – is considered one of the most significant in Australian history and was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame.

The Little River Band also was awarded Casino Entertainer of the Year at the G2E Gaming Expo in Las Vegas in 2015.