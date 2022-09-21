Local author of 'Rebel Beginnings' novel to appear at Miles Books

A local author will appear at Miles Books in Highland this weekend to sign copies of his post-apocalyptic adventure novel.

Michael Updike will sign copies of "Rebel Beginnings: A Legends of Cristanico Novel" from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Miles Books at 2819 Jewett Ave. in downtown Highland.

"We only do author signings if we feel as a bookstore that the book has merit," Miles Books owner Jim Roumbos said. "I did read Michael’s book and it is indeed a refreshing fantasy tale."

The book is set in a post-apocalyptic future, 1,000 years after the end of World War III. Most of the earth's population has been wiped out. Technology is a distant memory.

People survive with the help of primitive weapons like swords and bows and arrows. Culture is gone. History is faded. Countries have collapsed and entire continents have been renamed by the few remaining survivors.

The scattered remnants of humanity sit on the verge of extinction.

"This is the story of Deora Raylei Masumi, her sister Claire Javano, and their friend Satinkaw Hallonah, who live in the village Xi'an in the land of Cristanico," publisher BookBaby said in a description of the novel. "Deora is a hunter and Claire is a blacksmith's apprentice. Satinkaw is a hunter as well as Deora's partner and dearest friend. It is also the story of Tynan Tyrone, a man out of his time. Before all is ended, these people will have endured many hardships and trials before changing the world forever, and uncovering what happened to the Ancestors of Old."

Updike has lived in Northwest Indiana since his high school years and was diagnosed with autism at an early age. A creative streak led him to start writing.

"It's a post-apocalyptic novel with two sisters as protagonists," he said. "They must uncover the truth of what happened with their world. It's like 'Hunger Games' in Medieval times."

Other influences include "Star Wars," "Chronicles of Narnia" and "Lord of the Rings."

"At first I wanted to be a history teacher," he said. "I was always told I wrote good stories and English papers. Then one day I wrote this book."

It took a few months to plot out the novel. He first writes down an outline but doesn't always follow it, letting scenes ride out.

"Rebel Beginnings" may be the beginning of a series if it does well enough.

"It explores bonds of family trust," she said. "They're trying to search out the truth of their world and what is right."

The sisters square off against an antagonist from the present who had been asleep a thousand years in a cryotube. Updike describes him as an evil version of Captain America.

"I added a lot of twists in this novel,' he said.

He hopes the series would ultimately run for five or six books.

"It really inspired me to go deeper exploring the truth of who I am as a person," he said.

For more information, call 219-797-9160.