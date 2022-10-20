Local author publishes book about Lake Michigan's Southern Shore

Author David Hoppe, a playwright and longtime Nuvo Newsweekly columnist, published a book about life in the Indiana Dunes.

Victory Dog Books recently published Hoppe’s “Letters from Michiana: Reflections Along Lake Michigan’s Southern Shore.” It’s a collection of essays on subjects that vary from public access to Indiana’s beaches to raking leaves in a forest.

Hoppe had a long career as a journalist in Indianapolis but now lives in Long Beach, where his family has resided for three generations.

“In these wise and witty dispatches, David Hoppe celebrates life along the coast of Lake Michigan, especially the dunes and forests and vibrant communities that survived the onslaught of urban sprawl and industrial blight,” author Scott Russell Sanders said. “A talented storyteller and shrewd political observer, he invites us into a region as biologically and culturally rich as any in the Midwest.”

Hoppe also wrote the books “Midcentury Boy: My Suburban Childhood from Ike to the Beatles” and “Food for Thought: An Indiana Harvest.”

He’s an award-winning journalist who won nine first-place honors from the Indiana Society of Professional Journalists. He wrote the play “Sacred Sands: A Play for Voices,” an audio version of which can be heard at the Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

“If you ever wonder what in hell you think you’re doing with your life, let me remind you that you are telling people as reasonable and humane as yourself what they desperately need to hear, that others feel as they do,” the late Kurt Vonnegut once wrote of Hoppe’s work.