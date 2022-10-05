Local author's children's book racks up awards

A local author's children's book has been garnering awards.

Carrie Steinweg wrote "So Many Ways to Say I Love You." It won first place for children’s books in the IWPA’s Mate E. Palmer Communications Contest, placed second with the Illinois chapter of the National Federation of Press Women and advanced to the national level.

It's a short rhyming book.

"The theme to the story comes from a couple places," she said. "One is that I’ve always been a huge fan of Fred Rogers. I worshiped him as a young child watching 'Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood' and loved how he expressed so many necessary concepts to kids in simple ways. He had a way of making everyone feel important and valued through watching him on television for a few minutes. I wanted to create a short, easy book in the spirit of things I learned from Mr. Rogers. Everyone wants to feel loved and sometimes saying those words or expressing love can be difficult. I hoped the book would help show young readers that love comes in many forms - that they could show love in ways beyond verbal communication and even that they can feel love from adults who might not say it all the time, but express it more in their actions."

It's her fourth children's book and third short rhyming book. She likes to make it easy for early readers and fun for young kids who like that pattern.

"After I wrote the story I had to give notes to the illustrator and wanted to use an animal for the character. When my kids were younger I read them so many children’s books and they always seemed most drawn to ones that had animals as characters," she said. "I thought about different animals to use and bears and bunnies were ones I liked, but were used so often. My last book, Waffle Likes Falafel, had a dog as the main character."

She drew inspiration from a monkey named George, one of her sons' favorite TikTok characters with millions of followers.

"So I decided on a monkey family for the book. George had a sister named Lacy. The main character in this book is a monkey named Lacey," she said. "Most of George’s videos were of him opening gifts that fans sent him. He was such a cute creature who was so curious and so human-like and he made me smile every time I watched him. I sent a copy of the book to George and Lacy and was excited when a video was posted of George opening the book. Unfortunately, George passed away shortly after the book was published while under anesthesia at a dental appointment. The family still posts videos of Lacy and their other monkey, Nash, and shares old footage of George."

The book is available at the South Shore Arts gift shop and online at places like Amazon. Steinweg hopes readers take away a positive message.

"That you can communicate love in many ways - sometimes through words, sometimes through acts of kindness, sometimes by spending time together, etc," she said. "There are many ways to show someone you care about them."

Steinweg is also an acclaimed journalist, blogger and author of local history books like "South Holland" and the "Legendary Locals of Lansing." But she especially enjoys writing books for kids.

"I always say that if I didn’t have to worry about paying bills, I’d love to spend my time writing children’s books, visiting schools and other places to read them in person and then giving them away," she said. "I love coming up with the story and then seeing it brought to life with illustrations, but the best part is seeing young kids enjoy them."

She's currently booking school visits. Any teachers who would like her to visit their classroom to read can contact her at csteinw@yahoo.com.