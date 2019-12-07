Local authors from across Northwest Indiana and the greater Calumet Region will gather this weekend at the main branch of the Lake County Public Library System on U.S. 30 to sign their books and meet with the public.
Now in its 7th year, the Lake County Public Library System's Local Author Fair will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Merrillville Branch of the Lake County Public Library at 1919 81st Ave. in Merrillville.
This year's authors include Yusuf Ali El with "My Father Knows," Kathryn Page Camp with "Creating Esther," "Desert Jewels," "Writers in Wonderland," and "In God We Trust," Nicole Clark-Fleming with "Abused Adolescent," Dennis Glenn Collins with "Conflicts in History: Measuring Symmetry, Thermodynamic Modeling and Other Work," Ora Lee Day with "The Thoughts In My Head," Valerie Gipson with "Fully Favorable: Spiritual Nuggets for the Soul," Liza Groszek with "The Lonesome Isle" and "Above and Below," Jesse Johnson with "Blackout: The African-American Appreciation of Art" and Albert Koch with "Help Mom with the Dishes" and "Koch's Choice: Memories and Musings from the Mind Cafeteria, A to Z."
Other authors include Mark Edward Langley with "Path of the Dead," Kendren Simmons with "Moments of Meditation I-III," LaTanya Tindall with "31 Uniquely Inspirational Expressions," and Brian Vukadinovich with "Motion for Justice: I Rest My Case."
The event is free and open to the public. Many books will be available for purchase with cash and card.
For more information, visit lcplin.org or call 219.769.3541.