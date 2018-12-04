You're in store for poetry, music, drinks, and a pop-up book and zine shop in downtown Michigan City this Friday.
Artspace After Hours will take place after the First Friday Art Walk in downtown Michigan City Friday. Poets Michele McDannold and Nick Wort will read their work and South Bend-based band The Dream Eels and Chicago musician CURTA will perform from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the 7th floor of the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts at 717 Franklin Street.
The event is free and open to the public, but more appropriate for those 18 years and older. There will be refreshments and a cash bar with wine and craft beer.
Attendees can browse books and zines by local and regional artists and check out the Holiday Gift Shop filling the galleries on the ground floor of the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts, where shoppers can find art, crafts, jewelry, holiday decor, apparel, bags and other one-of-a-kind gifts.
The Holiday Gift Shop will have extended hours from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday.
For more information, visit http://uptownartistlofts.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtspaceUptownArtistLofts/.