Local band The Figbeats appear on Kinks tribute album

The local rock band The Figbeats contributed a track to a new tribute album to The Kinks.

Several bands like Wheatus, The Operation MD and The Riverboat Gamblers are contributing to the tribute to the highly influential British rock band that scored an international hit with "You Really Got Me."

Mishawaka-based Wicked Opossum Records will release "Starstruck: A Tribute to The Kinks," a compilation of cover songs. Other contributors include The Plus Ones, Mikey Erg, Wrong Life, Sinnet, Meat Depressed, The Tarleks, Shedonist, The Mizzerables, Publicity Stunt, Last Letters and The Fatal Flaw, which consists of members from Pansy Division, The Avengers and Mr. T Experience.

The record comes out on Dec. 9 and will be accompanied by two 7" singles with alternate mono mixes. There will be release shows in Chicago and New York City, but the times, dates and venues have not been announced yet.

The Figbeats vocalist Brad Skafish said he hoped the record would help new generations rediscover The Kinks, a group that was inaugurated in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and that left a legacy by inspiring many American garage bands, influencing many punk, rock and heavy metal acts that would follow.

The band covers "Apeman," a song off "Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One" that was written by Ray Davies.

“We’re all really stoked to be a part of this compilation," Skafish said. "My dad introduced me to the Kinks when I was young and now I have some of his old Kinks records that must be close to 60 years old. Hopefully, our take on 'Apeman' will satisfy long-time Kinks fans, and maybe introduce some new listeners to their catalog.”

For more information, visit wickedopossum.com.