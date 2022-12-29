Local casinos are the life of new year celebrations

The New Year brings a clean slate of opportunities for all of us to live our lives by. Casino goers are no exception. Submitted for your review is some advice to get the most out of your gaming adventures in 2023:

* There are many reasons for slot players to learn how to play video poker, but one of the very best is the transparency of video poker games. Whereas the individual payback percentages of traditional spinning reel and video slots are proprietary information, video poker is an open book. The payback percentages of video poker games are based on a mathematical formula using information from the game's pay table, which is in clear public view.

* Of all the wagers you can make in a casino, there is one in which the odds aren't stacked against you. That wager is called "free odds" and it's found at the craps tables. The odds are free because the house takes no edge on them. Payoffs are made at true mathematical odds. Once you make a line bet and a point is established, you have the option of making an additional bet that the point will be made. Playing free odds is essential to taking advantage of the opportunities at the dice table, and in doing so you're also trimming even further the low house edge that the casino takes on line bets. It's really the best bet you can make on any casino game and makes learning how to play craps well worth the effort.

* Building up playing credits on slot and video poker machines carries seeds of destruction for recreational gaming enthusiasts. When you are playing with electronically metered credits instead of cold, hard cash, it is easy for your money to lose its value. Always be aware of exactly how much money you have on the machine in credits no matter what denomination you are playing. With the increase in the number of low-denomination slot games, it's easy to forget that pennies add up to dollars. Don't make the mistake of squandering away any good fortune by neglecting to pause to figure out just how much money those credits add up to. Winning never comes easy.

* The gaming industry is always in search of inventive ways for casino-goers to wager. Even blackjack, a game that requires a degree of skill to play successfully, isn't exempt. However, be cautioned that blackjack side bets with bonus payoffs typically pack a house edge that makes them not worth playing. Blackjack requires concentration, and if played correctly, the house edge can be reduced. Gimmicky side bets only serve as a distraction. Any money you divert from the base game by making side bets with regularity at the blackjack table will cut into your profits or add to your losses. A side bet once in a while is okay, but a steady diet of them is not recommended.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: Ring in the New Year with the “Countdown to Cash” promotion, Friday (Dec. 30) through New Year’s Day Sunday. Hourly drawings will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. all three days. The drum will open at 5 p.m. each day. Mychoice players club members may check their drawing entries by swiping their card at a promotional kiosk. Three winners will be selected every hour to play the Countdown to Cash game for a chance to win $500,000.

BLUE CHIP: The “Blazing Hot Seats” promotion exclusively for Boyd Rewards players in the Sapphire and higher tier level will be conducted from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 31). During that four-hour time period, 30 winners will be randomly selected among guests playing a slot machine with their card properly inserted to win $250 in Boyd Play.

William B.’s Steakhouse has elegant celebratory menu specials from 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Game will feature prime rib or snapper dinner specials, holiday beverages, and a mimosa flight creation Noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. There’ll be a food cart in the casino 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, plus champagne and drink specials to ring in the New Year.

The New Year celebration at Rocks Lounge features Whiskey Kitten Band on Friday (Dec. 30) at 9 p.m. followed by Vinyl Goldmine at 4 p.m. and Carlos Ramos Band at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Peter and The Versatiles will entertain on Sunday (Jan.1) starting at 3 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: Visit any one of the Four Winds Casino locations to ring in the New Year with three unique celebrations. The $30,000 New Year’s Eve Cash promotion will be held on Saturday (Dec. 31) from Noon to 6 p.m., followed by the $35,000 New Year Money Mania promotion on Sunday (Jan. 1) from 1 to 3 a.m., and the $50,000 New Year, New Cash promotion on Sunday (Jan. 1) from 2 to 8 p.m. All times are Eastern Standard. There will be loads of drawings for more than $115,000 in cash prizes. W Club player’s club members receive one free daily entry for the drawings through Jan. 1 at a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds Casino destination. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.

The New Buffalo and South Bend locations will be offering an enhanced all-you-can-eat menu at The Buffet from 2 to 11 p.m. (EST) on New Year’s Eve, $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger.. Kankakee Grille will have a special prime rib dinner, while Copper Rock will feature a four-course holiday surf & turf special for $120 per person

HARD ROCK: The weekend holiday entertainment line-up at Council Oak Bar Stage puts the spotlight on Mike Wheeler Band at 8 p.m. on Friday followed by Wayne Baker Brook at 9 p.m. and Ronnie Baker Brook at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, the Hard Rock Café Stage features Boy Band Review on Friday and Nerdvana on Saturday with both shows starting at 9 p.m. Everclear will be the featured entertainment beginning at 11:15 p.m. to ring in the new year.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Celebrate the New Year with Early Bird Drawings on Friday (Dec. 30). Caesars Rewards members can activate their tier-based entries from 6 p.m. to 8:55 p.m. and then wait for the hourly drawings from 7. to 9 p.m. There will be two winners selected each hour to win $2,023 in free casino play.

The New Year’s Even promotion spotlight on Saturday (Dec. 31) features more hourly drawings from 8 to 11 p.m., and again at 1 a.m. Activate your tier-based entries from 6 to 12:55 a.m., then head over to the Caesars Rewards area where two winners will be randomly selected each hour to receive $2,023 in free casino play.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: There’ll be $23,000 Reasons to Celebrate 2023 at the property this weekend. Earn entries on Friday (Dec. 30) and Saturday (Dec. 31) and swipe your players card at a promotional kiosk to activate daily tier-based bonus entries. On New Year’s Eve the first set of drawings will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. with two winners each hour awarded $500 in mycash. There will be three winners at 5 p.m. for $2,000 cash each. Then from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. two winners will be selected each hour to win $500 in mycash, followed by the 12:30 a.m. drawing when four winners will be picked to each go home with $2,300 cash.

HORSESHOE: The New Year’s Eve Cash Countdown promotion will take place on Saturday (Dec. 31). Earn entries playing slots and table games right up to 11:30 p.m. on the day of the drawings. Starting at Noon and continuing until Midnight, $2,023 in cash will be awarded every 30 minutes to a Caesars Rewards member guest.

This columnist wishes everyone a very Happy New Year 2023 with warmest thoughts for tranquility, good health and happiness.