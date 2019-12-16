Local H bound to keep it copacetic in Highland

HIGHLAND — Local H, the hard-rocking alternative band that scored the big 1990s radio hit "Bound for the Floor," returns to the Region to play another show at The Room.
The Chicago-based band, which frequently plays live and is known for its energetic performances on stage, will play at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 at the live music venue at 8353 Indianapolis Boulevard in the Highland Ultra Plaza.
"Local H is known for their blistering live shows and for pioneering the two-man band set-up — frontman Scott Lucas covers both guitar and bass through an extra pick up in his guitar and drummer Ryan Harding pounds out the rest of the sound," promoters Mush Music said in a press release. "While they have earned praise in the past for their catalog of clever concept albums, Local H are forgoing a singular theme on their new album — 'Hey, Killer' — turning out a non-stop blast of straight-up, hooky, guitar-heavy rock songs – each one catchier than the last."
Local H was once played in heavy rotation on Q101 in Chicago and has often performed live shows across the Chicago metropolitan area, including in Northwest Indiana.
"The band’s discography includes seven other studio albums, a live album, and a bunch of EPs," promoters said in a press release. "Harding joined Local H in 2013, after years spent playing in Minneapolis bands Left Brain Heart and Bruder, and fit right in. His first recording with Local H was a heavy, rocking reinterpretation of Lorde’s 'Team,' title track of the EP released in 2014."
The two-piece band has won a lot of acclaim over the years, both locally and nationally.
"Local H’s widely praised 1998 concept album 'Pack Up the Cats' earned a spot in SPIN magazine’s top 20 albums of that year," promoters said in a press release. "The band was named 'Chicagoans of the Year' by the Chicago Tribune for their 2008 break-up album, '12 Angry Months,' more than a decade after their breakthrough hit 'Bound for the Floor' ruled the Modern Rock charts. This April, Local H celebrated the 25th anniversary of their first show."
Tickets range from $15 for general admission to $200 for VIP to the 21+ show.
For tickets, visit ticketweb.com.