 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local musician and friends to perform benefit for Bishop Noll

  • 0
Adam Gawlikowski

Adam Gawlikowski is pictured.

 Provided

Region musician Adam Gawlikowski will team up with other musician pals to present a special show to benefit Bishop Noll Institute on Sunday.

The concert, billed as Adam G. and Friends, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Highland Main Square Gazebo, 3001 Ridge Road, Highland.

Other musicians playing on the roster are Jarred Rusin, Mark Frederick, David Herr, Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle and John Labelle. It's suggested guests bring lawn chairs or a blanket.

Cost for front-of-the-stage seating is $20; Other seats are free but a good will offering is suggested.

Gawlikowski, who is a Bishop Noll alum, has performed past benefits for Bishop Noll Institute.

Adam G. & Friends will also perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Region Ale, 1080 U.S. 41, Schererville. Visit Adam G Gawlikowski on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meet 'SNL's' newest cast members

Meet 'SNL's' newest cast members

The new "SNL" cast includes Molly Kearney, who will be the show's first nonbinary cast member. "SNL" saw the departure of multiple veteran cast members at the end of last season.

Watch Now: Related Video

Melanie C reveals Spice Girls have no shows booked to mark the 25th anniversary of 'Spiceworld' yet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts