Local musician and friends to perform benefit for Bishop Noll

Region musician Adam Gawlikowski will team up with other musician pals to present a special show to benefit Bishop Noll Institute on Sunday.
The concert, billed as Adam G. and Friends, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Highland Main Square Gazebo, 3001 Ridge Road, Highland.
Other musicians playing on the roster are Jarred Rusin, Mark Frederick, David Herr, Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle and John Labelle. It's suggested guests bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
Cost for front-of-the-stage seating is $20; Other seats are free but a good will offering is suggested.
Gawlikowski, who is a Bishop Noll alum, has performed past benefits for Bishop Noll Institute.
Adam G. & Friends will also perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Region Ale, 1080 U.S. 41, Schererville. Visit Adam G Gawlikowski on Facebook.