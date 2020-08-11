Local photographer releases book that features bald eagles, cemeteries and more

Mike Lewandowski, a boilermaker by day and an art photographer by night, has released a new book of his work.
"Lew Shots Photography" showcases bald eagles, cemeteries, Mustangs and anything else that catches the fancy of his lens. Many of the photos are dramatic black-and-white shots of various locates in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland. It includes pictures of wildlife running through the snow, stained glass windows in churches and logos of Chicago sports teams.
"This is a collection of photos I've taken over seven or eight years," he said. "It's a lot of my favorites. There are a lot of eagle shots in this."
Lewandowski has documented a pair of bald eagles who live by the Little Calumet River in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood, even capturing pictures of them taking off from their nest.
"I always loved photography," he said. "Then 10 years ago I got a good Canon, switched over to a Rebel. I started doing the eagle shots. I had a knack for it. I used my viewfinder to get those nice angles."
The proprietor of Lew Shots Photography and a member of the South Lake Artist's Co-op, Lewandowski has exhibited his work at many local venues, including Wildrose Brewing, One Best Life at Tinker's Attic, Hammond Public Library, Paul Henry's Art Gallery, the Hoosier Highlander and the Edge Coffee House in Crete.
He often shoots statuary at cemeteries, including Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
"I like being alone when I shoot," he said. "I like it when no one's there. I don't like shooting people. I'm not a people person."
He's long wanted to photograph Graceland Cemetery in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, but a BMW T-boned him on Lake Shore Drive the last time he tried to drive up there.
Lewandowski often spends hours out on a shoot, waiting for the light to be just right. He likes to deviate from normal perspectives such as by going low to shoot high or taking other unorthodox angles.
"The wildlife is tougher," he said. "The timing has to be just right."
He's also shot local landmarks such as Johnsen's Blue Top Drive In in Highland and the bygone Town Theatre, chronicling its demolition.
"After they took the old projector out, I was waiting, waiting, waiting on the construction guys," he said. "It came down once they removed the marquee. I hated to see it go."
The "Lew Shots Photography" book is available as either a 253-page e-book or a 77-page print photography book and can be ordered online.
"This is some of my best stuff," he said. "The quality is really good."
For more information, look up Lew Shots Photography on Facebook or find the book at blurb.com.
