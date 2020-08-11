Local photographer releases book that features bald eagles, cemeteries and more

He often shoots statuary at cemeteries, including Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

"I like being alone when I shoot," he said. "I like it when no one's there. I don't like shooting people. I'm not a people person."

He's long wanted to photograph Graceland Cemetery in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, but a BMW T-boned him on Lake Shore Drive the last time he tried to drive up there.

Lewandowski often spends hours out on a shoot, waiting for the light to be just right. He likes to deviate from normal perspectives such as by going low to shoot high or taking other unorthodox angles.

"The wildlife is tougher," he said. "The timing has to be just right."

He's also shot local landmarks such as Johnsen's Blue Top Drive In in Highland and the bygone Town Theatre, chronicling its demolition.

"After they took the old projector out, I was waiting, waiting, waiting on the construction guys," he said. "It came down once they removed the marquee. I hated to see it go."

The "Lew Shots Photography" book is available as either a 253-page e-book or a 77-page print photography book and can be ordered online.