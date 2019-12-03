If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for someone who’s hard to shop for, be advised that members of the Duneland Photography Club will exhibit their work at the Chesterton Art Center in December and January.
Nearly 20 members of the group will showcase photos that would make unique gifts at the “Photo Memories in Focus” exhibit at the Chesterton Art Center at 115th S. 4th Street in Chesterton. The group show will run from Dec. 7 through Jan. 24, with an opening reception from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The works will include large framed photos ideal for wall hanging, matted prints that can be framed and photo note cards that can be mailed during the holiday season.
“The Duneland Photography Club is a community social forum to promote knowledge of photography through informative programs at meetings, special activities and approved instruction,” the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. “They are a teaching club that endeavors to help members in their photography at any level, from beginner to professional.”
The Shutterbug Club and the Taltree Photography Club merged in 2010, creating the Duneland Photography Club. The club has about 70 members from across Northwest Indiana, with about 30 to 40 who attend its meetings at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso.
The club, which charges annual dues of $10 per person and $20 for a family, also offers classes, photo shoots and other events.
“The Duneland Photography Club is also involved in community service,” the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. “They are currently doing headshots for the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso and taking photos for the Porter County Parks Department.”
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/dunelandphotoclub/, email DunelandPhotoClub@gmail.com or go to chestertonart.com.