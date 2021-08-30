Local record label releases Supergroup album

Northwest Indiana-based record label Jugo and Rada Records released a new album.
Jugo and Rada released a new 7-inch vinyl record from the Chicago rap band Supergroup. It's the third 7-inch vinyl the label dropped as part of its Square Series featuring varied indie acts from various musical genres.
It consists of the songs "Move Along" and "Easy."
"Supergroup is a Chicago-based pop/R&B/everything-in-between quintet," Jugo and Rada's Bojan Jovanovic said in a press release. "Anchored by beats stitched from live and loose instrumentation, Supergroup makes songs for sexy people with good taste."
While a supergroup normally refers to musical stars from established bands teaming up, this band is just starting out.
"Vocalists Morgan Braithwaite and Big Bill pen songs navigating the complicated mess of being alive, from love found to love lost (and hopefully other stuff too but give us a break we only have two songs lol)," Supergroup said in a press release. "Producer and multi-instrumentalist Richard Tuomi, along with bassist Eric Homol and saxophonist Tony Mass, soundtrack these stories with lush soulful beats inspired by familiar and not so familiar hip hop sample sources. Together they are Supergroup – a brand new rap band doing it all on their own."
Each record is $15 and comes with Supergroup stickers and other Jugo and Rada freebies. The record is available for purchase online and at local record stores like The Den Records and Clothing in Porter, which also carries Jugo and Rada music zines and T-shirts.
For more information, visit www.jugoandrada.bigcartel.com.