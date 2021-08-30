Local record label releases Supergroup album

Jugo and Rada released a new 7-inch vinyl record from the Chicago rap band Supergroup. It's the third 7-inch vinyl the label dropped as part of its Square Series featuring varied indie acts from various musical genres.

"Vocalists Morgan Braithwaite and Big Bill pen songs navigating the complicated mess of being alive, from love found to love lost (and hopefully other stuff too but give us a break we only have two songs lol)," Supergroup said in a press release. "Producer and multi-instrumentalist Richard Tuomi, along with bassist Eric Homol and saxophonist Tony Mass, soundtrack these stories with lush soulful beats inspired by familiar and not so familiar hip hop sample sources. Together they are Supergroup – a brand new rap band doing it all on their own."