Local theater troupe staging 'A Christmas Carol Radio Drama'

God bless us, everyone one of us, even that miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who will again be taught empathy and basic human decency by three ghosts on the air Friday.
The What the Heck Comedy Troupe, a Northwest Indiana-based drama group, is staging "A Christmas Carol Radio Drama" on Lakeshore Public Radio on Christmas Eve.
The performance of the Charles Dickens holiday classic will take place at 11 a.m. Friday on 89.1 FM.
"We put on fundraising plays but due to Covid, we opted to do a radio play just like last year," said Michael Puente, who's been performing with the group for six years. "Rob Kranc is really the leader of the group. He's been in local community theater for years. We have a few local actors for 'A Christmas Carol.'"
First published in London by Dickens in 1843 at a time when the British were reevaluating Christmas traditions, "A Christmas Carol" follows Scrooge in the wake of the death of his business partner Jacob Marley. Scrooge turns down a dinner invitation from his nephew, abuses his underpaid clerk Bob Cratchit and only begrudgingly grants him the day off on Christmas, expressing his dislike for the holiday.
Enter the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present and the Ghost of Christmas Future.
A whirlwind supernatural tour ends with a visit to Scrooge's gravestone after a poorly attended funeral convinces Scrooge to change his ways. He awakens on Christmas morning a new person, embracing compassion, kindness and generosity as qualities to embody on the holiday and beyond in his daily life.
Having seen a ghastly vision of Tiny Tim's death, he raises Cratchit's pay and gifts his family a turkey.
The story remains immensely popular, being depicted on screen and stage around the world every year, including at the Goodman Theatre in downtown Chicago.
"People will be able to hear a radio drama show similar to what was done in the 1920s 30s and 40s," Kranc said. "Radio was a popular form of entertainment before television came around. What's also interesting is most of the actors play more than one part and do a variety of voices. And as a result, people can use their imaginations as they listen to the broadcast."