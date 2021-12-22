Local theater troupe staging 'A Christmas Carol Radio Drama'

God bless us, everyone one of us, even that miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who will again be taught empathy and basic human decency by three ghosts on the air Friday.

The What the Heck Comedy Troupe, a Northwest Indiana-based drama group, is staging "A Christmas Carol Radio Drama" on Lakeshore Public Radio on Christmas Eve.

The performance of the Charles Dickens holiday classic will take place at 11 a.m. Friday on 89.1 FM.

"We put on fundraising plays but due to Covid, we opted to do a radio play just like last year," said Michael Puente, who's been performing with the group for six years. "Rob Kranc is really the leader of the group. He's been in local community theater for years. We have a few local actors for 'A Christmas Carol.'"

First published in London by Dickens in 1843 at a time when the British were reevaluating Christmas traditions, "A Christmas Carol" follows Scrooge in the wake of the death of his business partner Jacob Marley. Scrooge turns down a dinner invitation from his nephew, abuses his underpaid clerk Bob Cratchit and only begrudgingly grants him the day off on Christmas, expressing his dislike for the holiday.