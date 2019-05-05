3 Floyds, the award-winning craft brewery revered for its extreme hoppiness and edgy heavy-metal aesthetic, first announced five years ago that it would start a distillery making high-end whiskeys and spirits.
Now the largest brewery in Indiana, which is widely on tap throughout Chicagoland, finally opened the distillery tasting room and craft cocktail bar next to its brewpub at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster.
The spin-off distillery promises on its menu that its first offerings will "release the berserker." The spirits can be drunk straight or in cocktails designed by a "spirit guide" who started a James Beard Award-winning restaurant.
Head distiller Abby Titcomb and distiller Eddie Wygonik's initial spirts include Oude Boatface Gin with notes of juniper, cardamom and lemongrass; a Blanq Reavers Silver Rum made with 100% evaporated cane juice; and BustHedd Akvavit, a bitter Scandinavian herb-flavored liquor dating back to the 15th century distilled from grain and potatoes that has notes of dill, caraway and fennel. One can get the BustHedd Akvavit on draft in a sip or sifter, and even with caviar.
The new 3 Floyds Distillery also offers a Divine Rite White Whiskey made with malted barley, oat malt, wheat and corn. Akin to a moonshine, it's clear instead of the more common brown because it's distilled quickly and wasn't aged in barrels.
Customers can buy a half-ounce sip, a one-ounce shot, or a 1.5-ounce pour at the bar of any of the liquors, and the white whiskey is available in bottles to-go. More varieties of liquor will be released later.
The tasting room also sells cocktails with ingredients such as ginger and hibiscus, including Old Fashioneds that combine akvavit with cacao, gin with cherry cinnamon, and white whiskey with honey clove. Sours pair rum with lime and seasonal fruit, gin with lemon and honey, and akvavit with lemon, rhubarb and dates.
They were created by spirit guide Nandini Khaund.
"Among other things, she helped open the James Beard award-winning Violet Hour and ran the bar program at Cindy's Rooftop," 3 Floyds spokeswoman Sara White said.
White said the cocktails and snacks would change as the spirits do.
Nonalcoholic "potions" at the tasting room include Mexican Coca Cola, Dark Matter coffee, the Philippine-based citrus juice calamansi with added honey and a Finch mocktail with a lemongrass tonic and fennel.
The tasting room features a dramatic-looking ceiling made with recycled liquor barrels, golden light fixtures that resemble the Alpha King's crown, a bar with a pyramid of clear liquor bottles adorned with bouquets and a towering mural on the back wall.
The food menu, created by brewpub chef Cole Ersel, includes pasties with flank steak, root vegetables and horseradish cream; with curried chicken with yogurt and cilantro chutney; and with wild onions, mushrooms, asparagus and romesco tomato sauce for a vegan option.
Desserts include a sour cream Munster Donut that can be topped with either whiskey caramel or rum buttercream dip, and the topping of either pecan, pretzel or chocolate crunch.
Small bites include smoked nuts, marinated olives, German loaf, hummus, a cheese plate with Hook's Five-Year Aged Cheddar and a meat plate with pork pate, pickle, akvavit mustard and crostini.
The tasting room will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight seven days a week and closed on Dark Lord Day, when no liquor will be sold.
For more information, call -219-922-3565 or visit 3floyds.com.